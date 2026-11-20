Yes, yes, no one is looking past Rutgers and ahead to Maryland, the bowl game or even 2027, especially not Penn State coach Matt Campbell. This week, Campbell called Rutgers anything but a 2-8 team, keeping his feet firmly planted in the county of Any Given Sunday.

"When you watch their football team play, you have no idea what their record is," Campbell said. "You would think that they're undefeated."

OK. That might have been truer last year, when Penn State and Rutgers played in the Bowl Eligibowl in Piscataway, where the Nittany Lions scored their wildest win of a wild year. But this season's different, even if Penn State labored through a four-game losing streak to get here.

That said, we've still got opinions. Here's Penn State on SI's look at Saturday's Penn State-Rutgers game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.

1. Penn State vs. Rutgers game predictions

Rutgers Week 📸 pic.twitter.com/seDFNDDQ09 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 18, 2026

Will Horstman: Penn State has played its best football of the season as of late. On the other hand, Rutgers is not, losing 31-0 to Nebraska last week. This should be another commanding win in Big Ten play for the Nittany Lions. Penn State 45, Rutgers 10

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State has a real shot to throw a complete-game shutout Saturday. The Scarlet Knights don't have a healthy quarterback, are missing two starting offensive linemen and their best player (receiver KJ Duff) is out for the season. No idea how Rutgers plans to score with Penn State sending 11 defenders straight at running back Antwan Raymond. Penn State 38, Rutgers 0

2. Who is the game's MVP?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht has improved ever since the bye week after a shaky start to Big Ten play. With Senior Day happening Saturday, the Rutgers game is the perfect time for Becht to have one of his best performances of the season.

Mark Wogenrich: It's time for running back Cam Wallace to stretch his legs again. We'll be surprised to see Carson Hansen play for Penn State after he got hurt against Minnesota last week. Wallace's workload against the Gophers was light, so he'll be fresh for a 20-carry night. Expect Wallace to score two touchdowns as well.

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3. Who will be the game's unsung hero?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson sacks Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State defensive end Alexander McPherson could take another step forward this weekend after recording his first solo sack of his career against Minnesota. McPherson’s efforts has helped Penn State have a more reliable pass rush, so he could be a key player if the defense keeps Rutgers’ offense out of sorts.

Mark Wogenrich: Remember what we said above about Raymond, the Rutgers running back? He should get NIL hazard pay for what's about to happen. The Scarlet Knights might have no choice but to funnel the offense almost entirely through him, and it's going to hurt Sunday in the cold tub.

How much playing time does Penn State quarterback Alex Manske get?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) looks to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: It will depend on whether Penn State has a better third quarter this week. Against Minnesota, Manske had to wait to see the field until the last drive of the game because the Golden Gophers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions should have a better game script to get Manske in earlier in the fourth quarter against Rutgers.

Mark Wogenrich: A lot. Penn State has a legitimate chance to score 35 in the first half against the Scarlet Knights. If that happens, Manske should be on the field for the second drive of the second half. But we'll buffer that and say Penn State's backup gets four second-half series and throws his second TD pass before ceding some Senior Day run to Connor Barry.

5. What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot stands with the players while singing the alma mater after a win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Manske will flash his potential again after throwing his first touchdown pass last week. Fans will talk about already having the quarterback of the 2027 team on the roster after Becht exhausts his eligibility this year.

Mark Wogenrich: Cam Wallace could have an absolute monster game and drive up his retention price for next season. The 2027 campaign already has started with contract renegotiations, and Wallace is among the must-retain players.

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