How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan Football: TV Channel, Streaming, Game Breakdown

As CBS Sports analyst Charles Davis said, this isn't a normal Penn State-Michigan game. For the first time since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, both teams are unranked, and neither has a conference win.

"I don't want to use the word desperation, because desperation often seems out of control," Davis said in an interview this week. "But I think both these teams will be tuned to the highest edge in this game. Both of them are realizing, hold it a minute, Penn State-Michigan, and neither one of us is ranked? This doesn't even feel right. That's not normal."

Maybe they'll surprise us and play a gem, so you'll want to tune in. Here's how you can, along with what else you need to know about Saturday's Penn State-Michigan game.

Penn State (3-3) vs. Michigan (3-2)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium

TV: CBS

Series History: Michigan leads 17-10

Last Meeting: Michigan 24-15 in 2023

How to watch, stream the Penn State-Michigan game today

Wear White ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kFTvG9SN8r — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 15, 2026

Penn State will appear on CBS Sports for the first time this season. The broadcast starts at 3:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:36.

Brad Nessler and Charles Davis will have the call for CBS, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline. We went in-depth with Davis this week about Penn State's issues and what to expect Saturday. The game also can be streamed on Paramount+.

Penn State-Michigan radio information

Steve Jones and Jack Ham can be heard live on dozens of radio stations. Radio coverage of the game will be simulcast on Sirius XM channels 85, 97 and 257 and on the XM app. The radio broadcast also will be available online via the Penn State Sports Network.

Jones and Ham are partnering for their 27th season calling games on the Penn State Sports Network. The duo first worked together in 2000. Ham was the first Penn State football player inducted into both the College Football Hall of fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What is the latest Penn State-Michigan betting line?

Michigan is a 7-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, according to DraftKings. Penn State is an underdog for the first time this season. The line has gone up a half-point since the beginning of the week.

Michigan also is a -258 favorite on the money line, while Penn State is at +210. The over/under is a reasonably low 42.5 points.

Penn State vs. Michigan series history

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in 2023. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Penn State and Michigan are playing for the first time since 2023, when the top-ranked Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions 24-15 without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan famously ran the ball on 32 consecutive plays, with Blake Corum finishing with 145 yards on 26 carries.

Michigan has won three straight over the Nittany Lions, who are 4-10 in Ann Arbor since joining the Big Ten. Aside from the 2020 game, Penn State has not won at Michigan since 2009.

Penn State and Michigan in the rankings

Michigan is still a top-25 team, according to the ESPN SP+. In fact, the Wolverines moved up three spots to No. 23 during their bye week. The Wolverines' defense ranks seventh nationally in the SP+.

Penn State, meanwhile, dropped eight slots to No. 30 after a 31-23 loss to USC.

Penn State players to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has a choice. He can keep running his head into his run game, which ranks 90th nationally, or he can turn over the keys completely to quarterback Rocco Becht and the passing game at Michigan. As CBS' Davis said, it might be time to try that.

"I think they're going to have to make a decision internally on whether they believe they can get the running game right," Davis said.

Becht was better against USC (21-for-32, 289 yards playing comeback) but hasn't been in command of his full game during the Big Ten schedule. He also needs to get tight end Ben Brahmer more involved, especially in the red zone, where Penn State ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in touchdown production.

This also is a big game for Penn State's defensive front four to determine whether it can affect a quarterback. The Wolverines run the ball worse than Penn State (98th nationally) and also might need their quarterback to carry them. Penn State ends Ikenna Ezeogu and Yvan Kemajou can make a major difference Saturday.

Michigan players to watch

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone on defense. Michigan has been shut-down on that side of the ball, allowing just 15.8 points and 241.4 yards per game. But both of Michigan's starting defensive ends (John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols) are listed as questionable. Daley has three sacks, Nichols 2.5.

Michigan's defense played well enough to beat Iowa and Minnesota, save for that 91-yard, game-losing drive against the Hawkeyes. If Iowa can...

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said he's making no offensive changes, notably at quarterback. Bryce Underwood hasn't suddenly thrived under a new coaching staff this season. He's hitting on 59.3 percent of his passes with a meager 5/4 touchdown/interception ratio.

That turnover margin is something of note. Michigan is 17th in the Big Ten at plus-4 and has lost the ball nine times this season. The Wolverines have fumbled seven times, losing five. Three turnovers cost them in a loss to Minnesota. An opportunity is there for Penn State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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