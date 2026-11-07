How to Watch Penn State vs. Washington: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming, Game Breakdown

Penn State on Saturday will play its first game at Washington in 105 years, a long-awaited return to the Pacific Northwest. The last time they visited Seatttle, the Nittany Lions gave Washington "a lesson in Eastern football," as Lou Prato wrote in the essential Penn State Football Encyclopedia.

Can Penn State do that again to run its record at Washington to 2-0 and establish some cache on the bowl circuit? Here's what you need to know about Saturday's Penn State-Washington game, including how to watch, what to watch and who's favored.

Penn State (4-4) vs. Washington (5-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle

TV: FS1

Series History: Penn State leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Penn State 35-6 in 2024

How to watch the Penn State-Washington game

Saturday's Penn State-Washington game kicks off just after 3:30 p.m. ET at Washington's Husky Stadium. FS1 will televise, with Dan Hellie and Robert Smith on the broadcast.

This is Penn State's second appearance on FS1 this season, along with its season opener against Marshall. The game also can be streamed on FOX One, the subscription streaming service of FOX.

Penn State-Washington radio information

Steve Jones and Jack Ham are on the broadcast for the Penn State Sports Network, which can be heard live on dozens of radio stations across the Northeast.

Radio coverage of the game will be simulcast on Sirius XM channels 175, 263 and 973 and on the XM app. The radio broadcast also will be available online via the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the latest Penn State-Washington betting line?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is a 2.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, according to DraftKings. The Huskies have been favored over the Nittany Lions all week following their 17-10 comeback win over Nebraska.

Washington also is a -135 favorite on the money line, while Penn State is at +114. DraftKings set the over/under at 44.5 points.

Penn State-Washington series history

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley is tripped up by Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) during the 2017 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Penn State and Washington have played jsut four times, but it's a colorful history. The Nittany Lions have made one trip to Seattle, in 1921, when they left by train from Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day. Penn State won that game 21-7 to complete its second straight unbeaten season (albeit one with two ties).

The Nittany Lions and Huskes faced each other twice in bowl games after that. In the 1983 Aloha Bowl, a young D.J. Dozier rushed for Penn State's lone touchdown in a 13-10 victory.

And in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, Saquon Barkley ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, one from 92 yards, in the Nittany Lions' 35-28 victory over the Huskies. Barkley then took a farewell lap around University of Phoenix Stadium before declaring for the NFL draft the following day.

Penn State welcomed Washington to the Big Ten with a 35-6 win at Beaver Stadium in 2024.

Penn State Nittany Lions to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Wallace was Penn State's fourth-string running back three weeks ago. He did not play in three straight games against Northwestern, USC and Michigan and carried the ball twice against Wisconsin. He was a transfer-portal contender entering the bye week.

Then Wallace ran for 135 yards against Purdue to completely change his career trajectory. He's now Penn State's No. 1 back with a chance to turn himself into the team's biggest November story.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell pointed toward Wallace leading the backfield again Saturday, and the running back will need a chance to build on his career day. If Penn State doesn't feature him on 20 carries, the position could return to its season-long state of flux.

Receiver Brett Eskildsen could be a major player as well, considering Penn State's availability report at the position. Three receivers are listed, with Koby Howard and Zay Robinson noted as questionable.

Howard's return from a five-game absence is doubtful, while Robinson was a new addition to Thursday's report. Chase Sowell, listed as probable, becomes an even more valuable returning receiver.

We'll also be watching Penn State's defensive line, notably ends Yvan Kemajou and Caleb Bacon. Penn State ranks tied for last in the Big Ten in conference sacks generated (five), while Washington ranks last in Big Ten sacks allowed (23). The Nittany Lions have an opportunity if they can capitalize.

Washington Huskies to watch

Washington Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington receiver Chris Lawson has been a bright spot of a struggling offense. Lawson almost single-handedly won last week's game at Nebraska, catching 12 passes for 155 yards and the Huskies' only offensive touchdown. A potential matchup between Lawson and Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins will be theater.

Penn State fans remember Demond Williams Jr. from two years ago, when the quarterback made his college debut against the Nittany Lions. Trailing 28-0 at halftime, Washington replaced starter Will Rogers with Williams, who hit a 43-yard run in the second half.

Williams went on to start 21 consecutive games, to varying degrees of success, before sustaining a fractured rib last month and being replaced by Elijah Brown. Williams took over for Brown last week against Nebraska and is expected to start Saturday.

“We’ll make a decision here at the end of the week, but if Demond is feeling good, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play and start,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch told reporters in Seattle this week.

What kind of offensive line will protect him? That's been a stumbling block for Washington, which has allowed a conference-high 26 sacks. Just one starter (right tackle Drew Azzopardi) has started all eight games at the same position. Further, one starter is out and two others are listed on the availability report as questionable.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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