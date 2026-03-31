The Key Players to Watch for Penn State Football This Spring

Matt Campbell has compiled a long to-do list this spring, as Penn State fuses a new roster through 15 practices in March and April. With a 103-player spring roster, 51 of whom are new to the program. Campbell has made education the primary theme of practice.

The Nittany Lions also are practicing without, or with limited access to, multiple players who will be starters in the fall. That includes the quarterback position, where starter Rocco Becht and projected backup Alex Manske are practicing at their own speeds.

With so much changing, Penn State also is trying to identify the top players at every position group. For new and returning Nittany Lions, the fresh start presents opportunities. This is who we're watching this spring to take that leap and become impact players in the fall.

Running back James Peoples

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) hurdles over UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peoples, a junior who played two seasons at Ohio State, transferred looking to emerge as the primary back in an offense. He didn't get that with the Buckeyes but will have a chance at Penn State.

The running backs room is competitive, but Peoples has the highest ceiling. A former 4-star recruit, he signed with Penn State after Campbell pitched him as a multi-level threat in the offense. Campbell called Peoples a home-run threat who will contribute in the pass game and form a combo platter with Carson Hansen, who led Iowa State in rushing last season.

Penn State's running backs room is perhaps the healthiest and most competitive position group this spring, with returners Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace bidding for attention. Peoples could be the standout, though, particularly if he starts with a productive spring.

A look at Penn State’s running backs at practice. In order, Carson Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace. pic.twitter.com/ApIPklUEud — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Receiver Koby Howard

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Howard certainly looks the part. At 5-11, 201 pounds, he's a bit bigger than last season and ran drills confidently during a recent open practice. He also returns with a 19 yards-per-catch average (albeit on seven receptions) that has intrigued Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.

Howard had a strong spring in 2025 and was a standout during the spring game but saw little game action until Terry Smith became interim head coach. That was, in part, because Penn State signed three transfer receivers.

Campbell has promised a blank slate, despite bringing in five transfer receivers, four from Iowa State. The top two (Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen) are limited this spring, so Howard has another prime opportunity to carve a larger role.

Tight end Cooper Alexander

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Cooper Alexander (87) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Jon Jon Kamara (8) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State's projected top three tight ends (returner Andrew Rappleyea and Iowa State's Ben Brahmer and Gabe Burkle) are limited this spring. That's half the room, opening a lot of reps for redshirt sophomore Cooper Alexander.

Another Iowa State transfer, Alexander was the No. 3 for the Cyclones last season, catching five passes for 47 yards. He was ESPN's 12th-ranked tight end in the 2024 class and has decent size (6-4, 243). Brahmer and Rapplyea are the headliners, but with Burkle recovering from a torn ACL, Alexander is the mover to watch at tight end.

Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) during a warmup prior to the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State needs a left tackle. It's the most important offensive line decision of spring and training camp. Redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman will be a primary contender.

Goodman was the highest-ranked recruit of Penn State's 2025 class, a 5-star prospect who was featured in a Paramount+ series about Big Ten freshmen. He did not play a snap last season, even during the non-conference schedule when Penn State rotated several young linemen.

Goodman faces a leap from zero snaps to starting left tackle. But offensive line coach Ryan Clanton likes his process, improvement and positional nastiness. He also looks the part, carrying 331 pounds on his 6-6 frame that seems able to add 10 more with ease.

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu

Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu (88) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State also needs defensive ends. Max Granville is returning from an injury, Yvan Kemajou was limited during the recent open practice and LaVar Arrington (216 pounds) is making the transition from linebacker to edge rusher.

That's what makes Ezeogu so important to the room. A redshirt senior, Ezeogu played three seasons at Iowa State, starting all 12 games last year. He made 25 tackles (three for loss) and led the team with seven quarterback hurries. At 6-5, 275 pounds, he also represents the new size that Campbell and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn want up front.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim run a drill during practice. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State's new defensive tackles have mass. Siale Taupaki and Dallas Vakalahi are each 337 pounds, and Keanu Williams is 329. Which makes Nnodim comparatively small at 6-2, 317.

Still, the redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State really looks the part. He also moved smoothy for his size during the recent open practice. Taupaki and Williams are veterans (Taupaki is playing his eighth season of college football), so Nnodim will benefit from learning Lynn's system at max reps this spring.

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) and linebacker Caleb Bacon (26) celebrate a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Returning linebackers Tony Rojas and Alex Tatsch won't do much this spring but still are highly involved in the defense. Expect to see them on the field a lot next season. But there's not a ton of depth at linebacker, so Penn State needs to hit on at least one of its four Iowa State transfers.

Kooper Ebel is the most likely to be an immediate impact player. The 6-4, 234-pound senior tied for the Iowa State team in tackles (77) last season, making eight for losses. He also impacted the passing game, recording five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Ebel has the "LBU" ethos and is a proven player. He's the linebacker we're watching most this spring.

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