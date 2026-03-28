Penn State Has a Dilemma, and Opportunity, at Quarterback This Spring

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht led his position group Thursday morning as the Nittany Lions went through spring practice No. 2. Behind him were a Division III transfer, two true freshmen and a walk-on. To say Penn State has a quarterback dilemma this spring isn't hyperbole.

But the Nittany Lions also have an opportunity. With Becht still restricted from live drills after offseason surgery, and projected backup Alex Manske out for the spring, Penn State will give its three other new quarterbacks plenty of work. Now even more so.

Manske's absence no doubt is critical for the quarterback himself and for Penn State's offense. Becht threw quite a bit Thursday but still isn't expected to participate in live drills or scrimmaging. That would have been Manske's opportunity to take temporary control of the offense as a redshirt freshman.

Now Manske, also rehabbing from an offseason issue, won't get those reps. He missed last spring at Iowa State as well with an elbow injury. Manske joined a fairly long list of potential Penn State contributors who will be limited this spring as offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser assembles players from multiple schools to install his offense.

Penn State opened practice No. 2 today, offering a look at Matt Campbell’s operation. Quick look at the QBs, led by Rocco Becht. pic.twitter.com/Vg1Fh9i2r1 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

It's a potential problem, as the Nittany Lions won't have their top two quarterbacks for some consequential work this spring. However, as Waters said, the rest of his position group will drink from a firehose during spring drills.

"They'll get thrown into the fire, learn, grow, fail, do great, fail again and just learn," Waters said. "... We've got to get them up to speed as best as we can, and then give Rocco a chance to see things from a different lens. And he's almost going to be a third coach out there too with the quarterbacks, helping them out."

So who's getting all these reps at quarterback for Penn State this spring? Meet the three newcomers getting thrown into that fire.

Connor Barry

Penn State coach Matt Campbell went to the transfer portal in January looking for a veteran quarterback willing to be a backup. That's a unicorn in college football and forced Penn State to comb all levels of the game. They found a match in Division III with Connor Barry,

A redshirt senior, Barry led Christopher Newport in Virginia to a 10-0 record last season and was the school's first finalist for the John Gagliardi Trophy, awarded to the top Division III player. He threw for 2,866 yards, had a completion rate of 67 percent and finished with a touchdown/interception ratio of 35/6.

The left-handed Barry is about the same size as Becht (6-1, 206) and, importantly, was willing to play a specific role at Penn State.

"When we built out the quarterback room, obviously we felt really confident in Rocco, felt really confident in Alex [Manske] and yet needed to provide competition, needed to provide another arm and needed to provide somebody to stabilize with a veteran presence," Penn State general manager Derek Hoodjer said. "... [Barry] was a great fit with his family, great fit with his personality and a great fit for what he was looking for."

Barry is the most experienced of the three quarterbacks behind Becht and will get plenty of live work. He also is the most equipped to handle a 0-to-60 spring, having been a two-year starter who played one season at Appalachian State as well.

Kase Evans

Evans is the third quarterback Campbell convinced to follow him from Iowa State. He was a 3-star prospect who signed with the Cyclones' 2026 class before transferring.

Evans (6-3, 197) was a four-year starter at Lexington (Texas) High, where he threw for 11,640 career yards and 120 touchdowns. His father Chandler played quarterback at the University of Houston, and Evans initially chose Iowa State over Oklahoma State.

On Signing Day last December, just days before he became Penn State's head coach, Campbell called Evans one of the "great steals in this class."

"The way he's got the ability to vertically throw the football down the field is really special," Campbell said of Evans in December. "Above average athleticism, has ability to escape the pocket. ... And he's a winner. He took a team and a program to places it hasn't gone."

Peyton Falzone

Nazareth (Pa.) High quarterback Peyton Falzone talks with reporters at his Signing Day ceremony for the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Falzone is the tallest quarterback on Penn State's roster, a 6-5, 214-pound athlete who has plenty of game to grow and the willingness to do it. Brad Maendler, the Ohio-based quarterbacks coach who trained former Nittany Lions Drew Allar and Ethan Grunkemeyer, called Falzone the "best athlete" with whom he has worked.

Falzone, who is working back from breaking his left clavicle last season, went from Virginia Tech to Penn State to Auburn and back to Penn State over a two-year recruiting journey. Waters said that he and Evans have made strides in their limited time on campus.

"They're wide-eyed and just learning every day," Waters said. "... They're just kind of soaking it all in, taking it all in right now. But what I've seen from them, just watching workouts and talking to our strength staff, to our academic staff and nutrition staff, is that that they've been incredible to work with and super-respectful people and doing whatever it takes. So it's been awesome to see that. I'm excited to see more of that with them. They’re going to be really good because they really care."

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