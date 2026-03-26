What We Saw and Learned at Penn State Football Spring Practice No. 2

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State opened spring practice No. 2 on Thursday, offering a lengthy look at the newly built Nittany Lions under head coach Matt Campbell. We saw starting quarterback Rocco Becht throw quite a bit, while his potential backup joined the list of players not practicing.

What else did we learn from practice in Penn State's new time slot? Here's the breakdown and vibe check from Holuba Hall.

A quarterback is out this spring

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht goes through a throwing drill at practice at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Manske was not at practice Thursday and will be out for spring drills. Blue-White Illustrated first reported Manske's absence. He is the latest player on the list of those who will be limited or out this spring.

Campbell said Tuesday after Penn State's first practice that he doesn't expect any of the injury issues to extend into the the season. Still, Manske's absence is consequential, as he is competing to be Rocco Becht's backup.

Manske, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Iowa State, also missed spring drills last season with an elbow injury. The 6-3 quarterback was the highest-ranked player of Iowa State's 2025 recruiting class. He completed four of five passes for the Cyclones last season.

"He didn't have an offseason last year. He got like one practice in spring ball, so his growth that he made in fall camp and last year was incredible," Penn State quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said recently. "He just needs to get more reps, because he's got all the talent you want."

Without Manske, transfer Connor Barry was the second quarterback in the rotation. A prolific left-hander from Division III Christopher Newport, Barry is about the same size as Becht (6-1, 206) and going through his first set of FBS drills. True freshmen Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone received a good bit of instruction from Becht.

Rocco Becht gets in plenty of work

Penn State opened practice No. 2 today, offering a look at Matt Campbell’s operation. Quick look at the QBs, led by Rocco Becht. pic.twitter.com/Vg1Fh9i2r1 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Despite being limited this spring, Becht was quite active Thursday morning. The quarterback took part in every 3-on-2 passing session and throwing drill without limitations. Penn State did not go live with offense vs. defense during the open window, which was most of practice, and that's where Becht will be limited. Still, he threw much more than Campbell suggested, even though the head coach said Becht is ahead of his rehab schedule from offseason surgery.

Meanwhile, Becht already looks comfortable in the starting role at Penn State. He was an extension of Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser on the field and patiently worked with the younger quarterbacks. He also has a live, accurate arm, though Penn State ran few deep routes. For practice No. 2, Becht sppeared to be the tone-setter.

Tight end is thin this spring

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea scores on a touchdown reception against the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

None of Penn State's top three tight ends participated in passing drills Thursday, which would be more notable in August than in March. Andrew Rappleyea (foot) and Gabe Burkle (2025 torn ACL) are rehabbing, while 6-7 Iowa State transfer Bejamin Brahmer was on the field but didn't catch passes during the open segments. He did go through walkthroughs with the offensive line.

Redshirt sophomore Cooper Alexander, also an Iowa State transfer, got plenty of work, as did returning Nittany Lions Brian Kortovich and Finn Furmanek. Campbell and Mouser, who coaches tight ends, certainly know what they have in their top three, so this provides the other tight ends with a chance to stand out.

A full group at running back

A look at Penn State’s running backs at practice. In order, Carson Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace. pic.twitter.com/ApIPklUEud — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

The running backs were present, active and pretty impressive. Carson Hansen, Iowa State's leading rusher last season, was first through drills, followed by Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace.

Peoples, the Ohio State transfer, looked like the shiftiest back through drills, something Campbell emphasized during the transfer process. But each back improved with each rep, as position coach Savon Huggins said through drills. And as Penn State's healthiest offensive position, the backs will be closer this spring to developing a true depth chart.

Penn State roster notes

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell (center) flanked by linebackers Alex Tatsch (25) and Tony Rojas (13) at practice at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

With receivers Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson out of pass-catching drills, Penn State's younger receivers are getting more throws. Sophomore Koby Howard (5-11, 201) certainly looks the part, while Lyrick Samuel (6-4, 177) still has trouble retaining weight. He did make a nice one-handed catch, though. Redshirt freshman Karon Brookins, an Iowa State transfer, is the biggest of the group at 6-5, and Campbell called him a "super talent."

Though they're still recovering from 2025 injuries, linebackers Tony Rojas and Alex Tatsch were not passive participants. They were on the field for defensive run-throughs, without helmets, and invested in their mental reps process. As practice closed, Rojas and Tatsch flanked Campbell in the end zone behind a special-teams drill. Both moved in unison with the drill, not letting a moment get past them.

Campbell this week called returning cornerback Zion Tracy "one of the best football players that I've coaches." He also said Tracy could play multiple positions, including safety. Well, the senior indeed took a few reps there Thursday.

Penn State vibe check

First look 👀 pic.twitter.com/1g8UC2XL4S — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 24, 2026

Campbell sets a different tone at practice than former coach James Franklin. Penn State's second practice seemed drill-driven and educational. Campbell moved professorially across the field between units, clearly stopping for teaching moments. Which made sense, since Campbell said this week that he wants to move deliberately with his new team.

He also doesn't have the same booming voice as Franklin. Or if he does, Campbell didn't use it Thursday. He's not nearly as animated, but players understand their purpose. As safety Jamison Patton said, "Coach Campbell is not going to go out there and waste our time."

Similarly, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn isn't loud but maintains constant control. And at his first team meeting, Lynn introduced a phrase that will define his spring installation process: "Obnoxious communication."

"That was one of the first coaching points that he talked about, his expectation of how he wants the defense to operate," safeties coach Deon Broomfield said. "That’s the key point of what we’re trying to get down right now, whether its through walkthroughs, run-throughs or in the meeting roon. He’s asking guys to communicatie so they understand the important of it."

Once Penn State concluded practice, former quarterback Drew Allar had Holuba Hall to himself. He went through warmups before a planned throwing session.

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