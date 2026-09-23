Koby Howard Injury Update: Penn State Receiver Out for Extended Time

Penn State receiver Koby Howard, who is among the nation's leaders in explosive plays, will miss "an extended period of time" with an undisclosed injury. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell made the announcement Wednesday at his final media availability before Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

"After kind of evaluating everything, he will be out," Campbell said after practice. "He's going to be out for probably an extended period of time. It's not season-ending, but it will be an extended period of time."

Earlier this week, Campbell said that Howard, who leads the Nittany Lions with 12 catches for 344 yards, had been "dinged up" on a touchdown play in Penn State's 55-13 win over Buffalo. Howard scored two touchdowns in the game, the first on a 20-yard run and the second on a 70-yard reception.

Campbell initlally said that Howard's staus was uncertain but updated the situation Wednesday after practice. Penn State will release its first in-season availability report Wednesday night, on which Howard likely will be listed as "out."

"Obviously disappointing for Koby, but he's handled it really well, and I think the best interests of him going forward [are] making sure we do right by him and certainly our football team," Campbell said.

Rocco Becht 🎯 Koby Howard



LIVE on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZlYRoCoc8T — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 19, 2026

Campbell and Howard's teammates have detailed all year how Howard made himself one of the team's top playmakers. Howard is known around the program for his daily 5:30 a.m. arrivals to the football building and committed work ethic. Campbell said Howard will channel that attitude into getting back onto the field.

"The hard part is, as mich as I've talked about Koby earning the right to have the success he’s had, I think that’s more the disappointing part, just knowing how hard he’s worked," Campbell said. "The reality is, he'll work just as hard to get back and better than ever."

Added safety Marcus Neal Jr., "Every morning I come into the facility — no matter if it was in the spring, summer or even now — and I'm going to breakfast and Koby's already in there on the Jugs [machine]. He's lifting weights early in the morning. He works like no other.”

Howard, a second-year receiver who played a limited role last season, emerged as the team's top threat and one of the nation's leaders in explosive plays. Howard leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in average yards per catch (28.67). He has seven receptions of 20+ yards, tied for third nationally, and is tied for first in receptions of 30+ yards (five).

Howard, who is from Pensacola, Florida, sustained two significant injuries in high school that sidelined him as a sophomore and senior. In June 2022, Howard sustained a broken tibia at a camp that cost him most of his sophomore season. He returned to catch 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown that year. He also missed part of his senior year at Chaminade-Madonna Prep with another injury.

Without Howard, Penn State will turn to a receivers room that Campbell praised for its start to the season. The team's top four receivers (Howard, Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson) have combined for 34 reception and five touchdowns.

"I think that room in general has really got off to a great start," Campbell said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "What Chase Sowell has done has been better than maybe I would even expect. I think we talked about it in preseason camp, the consistency, and I think he's given you dynamic playmaking ability on the outside."

No. 13 Penn State hosts Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard breaks away for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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