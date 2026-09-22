Where Penn State Turns if Koby Howard Misses the Wisconsin Game

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht quickly developed an on-field harmony with receiver Koby Howard through three games, connecting with him for seven completions of 30+ yards. If Penn State's leading receiver can't play Saturday against Wisconsin, Becht sees those big plays spreading elsewhere.

"I feel super-confident in that room," Becht said Tuesday. "... There's no worry anywhere around that situation."

Howard, the big-play star of Penn State's 3-0 start, is questionable for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell said that Howard, who averages a Big Ten-best 28.67 yards per catch, got "dinged up" on his 70-yard touchdown reception last week against Buffalo.

Howard's possible absence looms large over the Nittany Lions' conference opener. Howard leads Penn State in receptions (12) and yards (344) and has the team's four longest catches of the season, notably that touchdown on which Campbell said the receiver got hurt.

He also has more 100-yard receiving games (two) than Penn State compiled during the entire 2025 regular season (one). And quarterback Rocco Becht has targeted Howard 16 times in three games, the most of any offensive player.

Penn State on Wednesday will release the first of its four Big Ten availability reports that should provide further insight into Howard's status. But if their most explosive receiver can't play, the Nittany Lions must reconfigure their offense to genterate more production, especially downfield, from the passing game.

Penn State's options if Koby Howard can't play

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball vs. the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell began the season with high expectations for his receivers, who largely have meet them. Beyond Howard, Brett Eskildsen has nine catches for 83 yards, though Campbell said he wasn't 100 percent against Buffalo last week, and Chase Sowell has eight receptions for 126 yards. Sowell and Eskildsen have been targeted 12 and 11 times each.

"I think that room in general has really got off to a great start," Campbell said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "What Chase Sowell has done has been better than maybe I would even expect. I think we talked about it in preseason camp, the consistency, and I think he's given you dynamic playmaking ability on the outside."

Though he played 28 snaps, Eskildsen was targeted just twice against Buffalo and was "really limited" in the game, Campbell said. As the offense's fastest player, Eskildsen has the game-breaking ability when healthy. But he has fought injuries through camp and early in the season.

Sowell will continue to play his primary role on the outside, but the Nittany Lions will need an effective slot receiver if Howard is unavailable. Redshirt freshman Zay Robinson would immediately see his reps increased and likely would replace Howard in the starting lineup.

Robinson has been reliable, and occasionally electric, returning punts for Penn State, a major change over last season. Robinson has returned 13 punts for 172 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per attempt. In 2025, Penn State as a team compiled 146 yards on 19 punt returns (a 7.7 average).

Robinson has played more limited reps offensively behind Howard, with five targets in three games. But he has made the most of them, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

"Listen, he's still young," Campbell said of Robinson. "There's still a lot of growth for him to go. I still think his best football is in front of him. But I think he's growing at a rapid pace right now and I think he's starting to play with a lot of confidence."

Campbell also might ask freshman Amarion Jackson to grow more quickly. Considered among the nation's most promising first-year players, Jackson has played a limited role with the first-team offense. He played 27 snaps vs. Marshall and 14 against Buffalo, mostly with No. 2 quarterback Alex Manske, and has one catch for 10 yards.

"You alk about Zay Robinson, AJ, and you've obviously got Brett and Chase," Becht said. "Those are four guys that are trusted, who have been able to practice well and have been able to go out and have good reps in a game. So there's a bunch of trust in that room that I feel comfortable with if they were to go out there."

Penn State also might not have a starting tight end

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser love their tight ends and played seven of them in the win over Buffalo. Thati ncluded Andrew Rappleyea, who was hurt on a first-half catch and left the game. Campbell called Rappleyea a "little bit of a question mark" for Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

Ben Brahmer (three) and Rappleyea have caught four of Penn State's nine touchdown passes, so they remain compelling red-zone candidates. The group also can help more between the 20-yard lines, particularly Rappleyea in YAC situations if he's healthy. Rappleyea has generated nearly half of his receiving yards (23 of 47) after the catch.

Gabe Burkle also moved in a positive direction against Buffalo, making his second start and playing 28 snaps. He hasn't been highly involved in the passing game, though, with one catch for four yards. The tight ends also dropped several passes over the first three games.

"I think that group's off to a great start," Campbell said of the tight ends. "... Other than those couple of plays [drops] with the tight end room, I think that room's done an unbelievable job too."

No. 13 Penn State hosts Wisconsin for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will be streamed live on Peacock.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.