Penn State Vs. SMU Live Updates: Follow the College Football Playoff
STATE COLLEGE | Finally, it's here. The first College Football Playoff game at Beaver Stadium, where Penn State is hosting SMU in the opener of a playoff tripleheader Saturday. Settle in for Penn State-SMU at noon, Texas-Clemson at 4 p.m. and Ohio State-Tennessee at 8 p.m.
We'll be updating the scene from State College all afternoon, so visit early and often to follow Penn State football throughout the day. Here we go.
Penn State is throwing back the uniform
The Penn State football social media accounts teased the possibility often Friday. And then Penn State confirmed it: The Nittany Lions will wear their "Generations of Greatness" throwback uniforms Saturday against SMU.
Penn State will wear the uniforms for the second time this season, which is a first. They're usually the official dress code of Homecoming, but the playoff merits something special.
A refresher on the fit. The "Generations of Greatness" uniform recognizes several periods of Penn State football history. The helmet numbers go back to the late 19550s and another stretch from 1967-74. TThe white cleats honor the 1979 Sugar Bowl footwear. The gray facemask was a staple from 1959-86. And the gloves feature the Nittany Lions shrine on the palm. They should be a hit.
What will the Beaver Stadium crowd look like?
Unless a late big buyer swoops in, the game is an unlikely to sell out. Resale tickets started at $40, before fees, on Ticketmaster as of Friday night. That's less than half of face value. Plenty of student-section tickets were available as the sections did not sell out. Though the game won't set an attendance record, Beaver Stadium still will be rowdy.
“We’ve been knocking on the door [of the College Football Playoff] for a long time,” Ethan Connor, president of the student organization Nittanyville, said. “I know people at Nittanyville are ready to run through a brick wall. I know I am. But even the casuals that I talk to are really excited because we’re competing for a national championship.”
Penn State vs. SMU pregame story lines
Here's the Gameday guide, with everything you need to know before kickoff. Plus predictions.
Penn State's three keys to the game skew toward offense and exploiting an SMU weakness.
How's the weather in State College? Cold and breezy. SMU isn't concerned. But the White Out is something they just couldn't replicate during practice in Dallas.
Need numbers? Here's a Penn State vs. SMU tale of the tape.
Penn State was forced to get a new backup quarterback up to speed this week. He's a true freshman who hasn't played a college snap. Meet Ethan Grunkemeyer.
Who will be the best player on the field? Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter will tell you he's the best player in college football.