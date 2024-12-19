Penn State Vs. SMU Gameday Guide: Predictions, Story Lines, Where to Watch
The latest game in Beaver Stadium history, by two days, also will be one of its most consequential. Penn State football hosts SMU on Saturday in the 2024 College Football Playoff, bringing the football postseason to State College for the first time. The crowd should be a bit larger than the last time Penn State played at Beaver Stadium in mid-December.
The Nittany Lions ended their 2020 COVID season with a 56-21 victory over Illinois before an empty Beaver Stadium on Dec. 19. The Big Ten largely forced that game upon Penn State. The Nittany Lions want to play this one, and the stakes are much higher Saturday.
Both Penn State and SMU are playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The winner gets a trip to Glendale, Arizona, to face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, a quarterfinal-round playoff game. Before that, here's what you need to know about the Penn State-SMU game.
No. 6 Penn State (11-2) vs. No. 11 SMU (11-2)
- When: Noon ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: MAX
- Betting Line: Penn State is a 9-point favorite, according to DraftKings
- Series History: Penn State leads 1-0-1
- Last Meeting: Penn State 26-21 in 1978
How to Watch, Stream, Listen to the Penn State Vs. SMU Game
TNT will broadcast two of the four College Football Playoff games this weekend, beginning with Saturday's noon kickoff from Beaver Stadium. Mark Jones and Roddy Jones will have the call for TNT, with Quint Kesenich reporting from the sideline. Streamers can follow the game on MAX.
Can't watch the game? Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call for the Penn State Sports Network, with their pregame broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.
What Is the Betting Line for the Penn State Vs. SMU Game?
Penn State holds firm as a 9-point favorite, according to DraftKings, which initially made the Nittany Lions 8.5-point favorites. The over/under is 54 points. Penn State and Oregon went way beyond the over/under of 50 points in the Big Ten Championship Game, which the Ducks won 45-37.
How Much Are Tickets for the Penn State Vs. SMU Game?
Late buyers, you're in luck. Saturday's game at Beaver Stadium isn't sold out, meaning ticket prices continue to fall. Hundreds of full-price seats are available, especially in the unsold student sections, through TicketMaster. As of Thursday afternoon, TicketMaster also had resale tickets available for as low as $47 before fees.
Elsewhere on the secondary market, StubHub listed resale tickets as low as $35 before fees, and SeatGeek offered seats for as low as $38 before fees.
What About Parking for the Penn State Vs. SMU Game?
Parking passes might cost more than game tickets. Penn State is selling general parking passes starting at $106 depending on location. Passes are mobile delivery; they will not be printed. TicketMaster is the vendor for parking passes as well. Beaver Stadium parking lots open at 7 a.m., and one-way traffic patterns begin at 8 a.m.
Penn State Vs. SMU Story Lines
The Nittany Lions enter a new world in the playoff, one that its 2022 recruiting class texted about three years ago. As they got to know each other, and attempted to recruit more players, these guys consistently pointed to a playoff appearance as their collective goal.
"We had a little group chat talking about, we want to win everything," running back Nicholas Singleton said. "Win the Big 10 championship, compete for a national championship. And now, three years later, now we're here."
That 2022 recruiting class sits at the forefront of Penn State's championship hopes. Eight players from the class are starters, including Singleton, fellow running back Kaytron Allen, quarterback Drew Allar and Big Ten defensive player of the year Abdul Carter. Defensive tackle Zane Durant might be the roster's most underrated player alongside end Dani Dennis-Sutton.
The class delivered the left side of Penn State's offensive line in tackle Drew Shelton and guard Vega Ioane, both of whom have been superb over the past month. Cornerback Cam Miller took on a much more signifcant role after classmate KJ Winston sustained a season-ending injury (he has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft). Receiver Omari Evans is an anytime big-play threat. JB Nelson, who transferred from Lackawanna College, is a glue gun on the offensive line.
Penn State also begins the playoff without the pep-rally leader of its 2022 recruiting class. Quarterback Beau Pribula is transferring (primarily because Allar is returning), leaving the offense without a key playmaker and the recruiting class without its honorary captain of three years ago.
"Beau's always been the one reaching out to everybody, telling them to come here, trying to make a legacy," Singleton said. "... But now him leaving, man, I love him. Brother for life. I wish him nothing but the best."
As they move on to the playoff, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class does so with high expectations.
"I feel like we're the best Penn State recruiting class of all time," Carter said. "We've just got to finish business this season to cement ourselves as the best Penn State class of all time."
Penn State Vs. SMU Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: This is Drew Allar's show. Penn State certainly could run through SMU's stout rushing defense and road-grade the Mustangs right out of Beaver Stadium, but Allar pulls the levers. By announcing his return for 2025, the quarterback also announced his presence on the playoff stage. He has grown increasingly more alpha in Penn State's offense and made some plays against Oregon that help win titles. He's basically alone in that quarterback room, without classmate Beau Pribula to help shoulder the offensive plan and response. Allar appears ready but must take a strong first step against SMU. Which he will. Penn State 31, SMU 23
Daniel Mader: The 2024 Nittany Lions have consistently won games they’re favored in, and I don’t think the College Football Playoff atmosphere will change that. Drew Allar and the team’s run game looked excellent against top-ranked Oregon. If that was any indication of the gear Penn State's offense is reaching, then it should be able to handle SMU at home. I think Allar, likely being the biggest X-factor in his squad's playoff run, finds a rhythm against a Mustangs secondary allowing 232.7 passing yards per game. Kevin Jennings will successfully neutralize Penn State’s defensive pressure, but turnovers and a lack of efficiency in the run game will slow the Mustangs’ offense down in this playoff matchup. Penn State 28, SMU 14
Sam Woloson: I predict a high-scoring game on Saturday. SMU has great weapons, like quarterback Kevin Jennings and running back Breshard Smith, who could give Tom Allen’s defense some trouble. On the other side, I’m confident in Penn State’s offense after a great showing in the loss to Oregon, and I expect they can achieve similar production against the Mustangs. Look for the Nittany Lions to outlast SMU behind some late stops from the defense, and a running game that will eventually wear down a stout SMU front seven. Penn State 38, SMU 28
