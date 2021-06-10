Micah Parsons is Standing Out in Dallas

The rookie from Penn State, who signed a $17 million contract, looks like a starting linebacker for the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons has made an impressive debut with the Dallas Cowboys during OTAs and already is staking his claim to the starting spot at middle linebacker. This week, the former Penn State star made his contract official as well

Parsons signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $17 million, according to Spotrac. The deal includes a $9.8 million signing bonus.

Dallas selected Parsons at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and seems quite pleased with the decision.

"You can see the ability and just the instinct, the way he can react and get off the spot at the linebacker position," head coach Mike McCarthy. "We're just going through our installs, going through our concepts. But he's fitting in real nicely."

According to Cowboy Maven, SI's dedicated Dallas site, Parsons quickly integrated himself into the defense and could start at middle linebacker this season. Parsons also has showcased his varied skillset by working at outside linebacker and on the edge as a pass rusher.

"It's one thing to cover, and one thing to tackle,” Parsons told the media after a recent workout, "but if you can do the trifecta and do all three – cover, tackle and blitz and get pressure – then that's what makes you a good ballplayer.”



Despite choosing to sit out the 2020 season at Penn State, Parsons has been among the standout players at Cowboys OTAs. He made a pick-six during 7-on-7 drills and showed his speed-rush ability on what would have been a sack.

According to the Cowboys, Parsons is being eased into his workload as he learns the new playbook and shifts to multiple positions. But Parsons already feels that he built a strong base during OTAs.

"Right now I'm building that confidence, and I think I'm starting to get the older guys' attention and their belief in me," Parsons said. "So once I get their belief and keep building up my own confidence, I think the sky is the limit for myself and this team."

Read more

Meet Penn State's newest defensive lineman, once a rugby player in South Africa

Keon Sabb, one of the nation's top 2022 prospects, recaps his official visit

LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame