Penn State's Nick Dawkins Signs NIL Deal with WWE

Nick Dawkins, the Penn State offensive lineman whose father Darryl was an NBA star, could follow another path after football as a WWE star.

Dawkins is among 14 college athletes, including Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, to sign with WWE's "Next In Line" program, an NIL program that offers sponsorship possibilities and a potential path to professional wrestling.

Dawkins is part of WWE's third "Next In Line" class, which has signed 46 athletes since 2021. According to WWE, the program "serves to recruit and develop potential future Superstars and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds."

Athletes who complete the NIL program could receive a contract offer with WWE. Among those who have is Gable Steveson, the former NCAA wrestling champ who signed the first "Next In Line" contract.

Dawkins (6-4, 315 pounds) just completed his third season at Penn State, though he was injured for much of it. The guard/center has a big personality and a proud legacy as the son of the late NBA star Darryl Dawkins. Last season, Dawkins switched his uniform number to 53, the same as his father wore during his NBA career.

Nick had wanted to wear No. 53 his entire football career. He did so during his junior year at Parkland High School near Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Darryl Dawkins lived after becoming the coach of a local United States Basketball League team. But Nick outgrew the jersey at Parkland and had to wait for another chance.

That arrived last spring, when Penn State's coaching staff presented him with No. 53 as a reward for his work on and off the field. Nick wore it for the first time during a preseason photo shoot.

"It felt good," he said. "It felt right."

Darryl Dawkins passed away in 2015 and never saw Nick play high school football. But Nick always kept his father close. On his 17th birthday, Nick got his first tattoos: one of his father's signature, another of the Bible verse printed on his father's prayer card.

Darryl Dawkins "wasn't really the biggest fan of me playing football," Nick said in a 2019 interview, but always watched his youth games proudly.

"It's definitely a blessing," Nick Dawkins said of sharing a number with his father. "I never thought anyone would be asking me about that in my life."

Kerkvliet is a two-time All-America wrestler at Penn State and was ranked No. 1 at heavyweight this season. A native of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Kerkvliet is an athletic, 250-pound heavyweight who is a national-championship contender this season. Kerkvliet has one year of eligibility remaining after the 2022-23 season.

According to WWE, "Next In Line" signees receive access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, along with resources in media training, brand building, event promotion and community relations.

