Nittany Lions Newsletter: The Latest Updates From Penn State Athletics
Welcome to the two-month countdown to Penn State's Aug. 30 home-opener against Nevada at Beaver Stadium. Remember to hyrdate and apply sunscreen as necessary.
Penn State football (or the coaching staff, at least) is about to go on holiday before training camp opens at the end of July, but the news hasn't, and won't, stop. That goes for Penn State athletics across the board. Here's what caught our eyes from last week as the calendar readies for July.
A new way to watch Penn State
The key to starting your own streaming service is by divining it with a "+" sign. Penn State has learned that truth and will roll out ROAR+ in July. What is ROAR+? It's a new, Penn State-specific, digital content service that promises a glimpse inside Penn State athletics.
ROAR+ is selling subscriptions to fans that will benefit Penn State's NIL initiatives. Essentially, Penn State sports fans will pay players by paying for content. It's a strategy that Hall of Fame linebacker LaVar Arrington has been working on at Penn State for more than a year. Arrington will be part of the ROAR+ digitial site by doing interviews with Penn State football coach James Franklin.
A Penn State news release said the digital site would be "groundbreaking." We'll see, but there's promise, even if Penn State simply opens its archive of great games for on-demand viewing. Penn State plans to launch the site in July.
Waiting on Penn State wrestling news
Aaron Brooks, a four-time NCAA wrestling champ at Penn State, faces a potential suspension for violating USADA anti-doping policy. According to Brooks' father John, Aaron Brooks took an over-the-counter supplement after being hospitalized with pneumonia recently. John Brooks didn't specify which supplement, which could be on the USADA banned list, that his son took.
Brooks, who won a bronze medal in freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics, posted a message on social media saying, "I'll be back soon." A ruling is expected this week.
Why quarterback Peyton Falzone decommitted from Penn State
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class has felt some whiplash recently. The Nittany Lions received four commitments in a week span but also lost a 4-star quarterback. Peyton Falzone, Pennsylvania's top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, decommitted from Penn State and committed to Auburn.
It was a surprising decision that Falzone explained to The Allentown Morning Call.
“Auburn offered me in late May,” Falzone told reporter Keith Groller. "It was an intriguing offer. You know, being in the SEC down south, it’s big-time football. I had lots of conversations with them, and I had to look at which school is going to provide me with the best opportunities. Which school has high academics and has an offensive fit, a scheme fit, for me, and Auburn checked all of those boxes, more so than any other school I’ve been offered by. So, that led me to flip my commitment from Penn State.”
Penn State makes draft history
Before last week, Penn State had no first-round picks in either the NBA or NHL drafts. Then, two birds. Yanic Konan Niederhauser became Penn State's first NBA first-round draft pick, when the Los Angeles Clippers selected him 30th overall.
Two days later, future Penn State men's hockey player Jackson Smith went in the first round (14th overall) to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL Entry Draft. History two times. What's more, Penn State is one of just two schools (with Michigan) to have first-round picks in the 2025 NFL, NBA and NHL drafts.
