Oregon's Dan Lanning Peeks Ahead to the Penn State White Out
Penn State gets to watch college football this weekend during the first of its two bye weeks in 2025. One game on the Nittany Lions' list is Oregon-Oregon State, since the Ducks are set to visit Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has to prepare for what used to be known as the "Civil War" before bringing his team to Beaver Stadium for the "Penn State White Out." Yet Lanning addressed the White Out this week during an appearance on the "Wake Up Barstool" show.
"Just don't give you coachspeak right now, is what you're saying," Lanning joked when asked about the visit to Penn State.
So it was surprising to hear Lanning actually discuss, however generally, the most consequential game of the Big Ten's September schedule. Penn State will enter the game 3-0 and likely still ranked No. 2 in the two major polls. With a win in its rivalry game, Oregon would be 4-0 and ranked at least No. 6, its current spot in the AP Top 25.
"That's part of what's been so exciting for me coming to the Big Ten: getting to play in venues that we're getting to play in, and Penn State will be an unbelievable venue," Lanning said on the show. "We got to go to the Big House last year. I don't know if [Michigan fan] Dave [Portnoy] remembers that one."
RELATED: The Penn State report card, bye week edition
The Penn State-Oregon game is a fresh rivalry for the Nittany Lions, who have a short memory of their 45-37 loss to the Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. The postgame scene wouldn't let Penn State forget.
Penn State coach James Franklin was discussing the game at his postgame press conference when the Oregon band began playing on the field. The sound trumpeted through the interview room's audio system at Lucas Oil Stadium, causing Franklin to pause for a frustrated moment.
"I've got no issue with them celebrating," Franklin said, "but this is kind of a JV setup."
And Penn State cornerback AJ Harris, who watched part of the Ducks' celebration, said being on the field was "sickening, because we had all the intentions to win and have the confetti fall on us."
Oregon players have been anticipating the visit to Penn State even before the season. The Ducks have not played in State College since 1964, a game they won 22-14. The Penn State White Out didn't exist then, and the Ducks are most familiar with its most famous moment.
"I’m pretty sure everybody’s seen the video of when they played Michigan, called the timeout,"
Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei said at Big Ten Media Days. "So I already know it’s going to be loud, I know it’s going to be fun, I know there’s going to be challenges. I’m just excited for it."
"Of course it’s a bucket-list game," added Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. "Growing up as a kid, that’s what Penn State is known for, like the decibel records all those things that you see. I think everyone knows the clip of when Michigan called the timeout on that first drive."
Tickets to the Penn State-Oregon game are among the most expensive in program history, topping $400 on the secondary market. Lanning said he expects an intense atmosphere, though he's got another game to worry about first.
"That's part of what you sign up for," Lanning said on the 'Wake Up Barstool' show. "That's part of what's so exciting about being in this conference. And I know the White Out game, they've got an unbelievable fan base. It's going to be loud. I've experienced some games like that in the past. I'm excited for our players to get to enjoy that. But obviously right now, it's Oregon State."
Penn State and Oregon kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium. NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night has the broadcast. Check out "Wake Up Barstool" for more from Lanning.