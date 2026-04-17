Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Welcomes Maryland Offensive Lineman

Penn State coach Matt Campbell's spring recruiting tour continues apace, as the Nittany Lions have received commitments from eight prospects since spring practice began. The latest is from 3-star offensive lineman Owen Reilly, a Maryland standout who announced his decision Friday on social media.

"This is just the beginning," Reilly wrote in a post on X announcing his commitment.

Reilly is a 3-star interior lineman from Bel Air High in Maryland, a productive recruiting region for Penn State and one that Campbell is continuing to recruit. Reilly is a top-40 prospect nationally as an interior lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 12th-ranked player overall in Maryland.

Reilly chose Penn State from an offer list that includes Maryland, Oregon, Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others. He made an unofficial visit to Penn State before announcing his commitment.

A 6-4, 290-pound rising senior, Reilly was a two-way player at Bel Air and made the 2025 Maryland Small School All-State Team as an offensive lineman. Reilly played left tackle for Bel Air and projects as an interior lineman in college.

Penn State's 2027 rises in the national rankings

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Reilly is the first offensive lineman of Penn State's 2027 class, which continues to climb the national rankings. Penn State ranks 16th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and 23rd according to Rivals.

The Nittany Lions' top 2027 prospects so far are Landon Blum, a 4-star wide receiver from Iowa, and 4-star tight end Cooper Terwilliger from South Dakota. Both players began the recruiting process with Campbell by receiving offers when he was the head coach at Iowa State.

Penn State restarted tihe 2027 class with three defensive backs, all of whom were recruited by assistant head coach Terry Smith. The Nittany Lions' cornerbacks coach helped Penn State win commitments from Semajay Robinson of Florida, Zachary Gleason Jr. of Pittsburgh and Ka'Ron Caeser of New Jersey.

Campbell's recent string of commitments coincides with Penn State conducting spring practice. The Nittany Lions have hosted dozens of prospects during spring camp, which concludes April 25 with the Blue-White practice event at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State did not begin focusing on its 2027 recruiting class until putting together its 2026 roster. That includes 15 players in the 2026 class, which Campbell built while also scouring the portal for 40 transfer players now with the Nittany Lions.

"You're playing catch up in some ways in terms of your '27 class, because to me, it's no different than I said about spring practice: Slow and right is critical," Campbell said. "And it's all about the human beings that we bring in here. And so I'm a huge person in relationships, who fits Penn State, who fits our culture. So we're going to do it slow and right and we're going to make sure any young man that we try to bring in here is the right fit for our football program. "

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.