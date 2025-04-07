Penn State's Abdul Carter Schedules Pre-Draft Visit to New York Giants
State College restaurants are getting a boost with Abdul Carter in town. The former Penn State football star recently entertained NFL personnel from two of the draft's top three teams as he navigates the final weeks until his future begins.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter had breakfast this past weekend in State College with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and is scheduled to visit the team this week. Thus, Penn State's All-American defensive end has entertained delegations from New York and Cleveland while training at Penn State ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carter's breakfast and scheduled visit would suggest he's very much in play for the Giants, who have the third pick of the draft behind Cleveland. Carter visited the Tennessee Titans in early March, though the Titans appear primed to select a quarterback.
Carter, who believes he was the best player in college football last season, brings plenty of leverage to the draft, scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay. Though he didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine or at Penn State's Pro Day, Carter remains the top defensive prospect of the draft. Leading the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss in his first season at defensive end will have that effect.
"He’s just an impactful player, and you have to gameplan for him," NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said at Penn State Pro Day. "If you don’t gameplan for him, you’re in trouble. If you block him with the tight end, he’s going to ruin the tight end. If you don’t cut him off on the backside, he’s going to make a tackle for loss. You think that you can turn the corner and get into the alley, and he blows it up. Those plays that he made for three years here? I want to see him make those same plays [in the NFL]."
Carter's ready to do that. He didn't need to work out for NFL personnel, who appear comfortable that the shoulder injury he sustained in the Fiesta Bowl, and the foot injury he was diagnosed with at the combine, aren't issues. Carter's agent. Drew Rosenhaus, routinely has said the injuries won't have any effect on the defensive end's draft grade.
"They obsiously know what I can do on the field," Carter said at Penn State's Pro Day.
Carter could become Penn State's highest-drafted defensive player since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington went first and second in the 2000 NFL Draft. Running back Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants in 2018.
"Most importantly, I step up when I’m needed the most," Carter said at Pro Day. "When crunch time comes around and they need someone to make that big play, I feel like I’m the guy that makes that big play. At the end of the day I make plays. Or I draw double-teams and free up somebody else so they can make a play."