Penn State's Best Bets, Sleepers and Steals at the 2026 NFL Draft

Penn State will field a large NFL Draft class this weekend, boasting potentially its deepest group since 1996, when the program had 10 players drafted. While they don’t have a top-heavy class, the Nittany Lions will have several impact players selected this weekend in Pittsburgh.



Offensive guard Vega Ioane headlines the group as the only projected first-round draft pick, but several Penn Staters are poised to be selected as early as the second round. We came up with some superlatives to give to this year’s Penn State group.



Most likely to make an immediate impact: Offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane



Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) celebrates a touchdown during the 2025 Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadum. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ioane is the consensus No. 1 offensive guard in the 2026 NFL Draft Class and a certain first-round pick Thursday. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects Ioane going 21st to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked him as the No. 12 player overall in his “The Beast” draft guide.



Ioane (6-4, 320 pounds) is a large interior offensive lineman with sheer power, which is the name of his game. He earned second-team All-American honors from four separate outlets in 2025 (The Athletic, FWAA, Sports Illustrated, Walter Camp Football Foundation) and was a media first-team All-Big Ten pick.



Whichever NFL franchise selects Ioane Thursday will likely be taking him to fill an interior spot on its offensive line. Ioane is certainly the most NFL-ready Penn State prospect and will plug right into a guard position as soon as next season.



Most likely to sneak into the seventh round: Wide receiver Devonte Ross



Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) gains yards after catch during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Several former Nittany Lions who are expected to go undrafted just might sneak into the seventh round this weekend. Ross is the likeliest.



The receiver, who transferred from Troy to Penn State, is a big-play threat with his speed and could contribute to a team quickly on special teams. Ross spent plenty of time returning punts in his collegiate career, earning second-team All-Sun Belt in 2024 as a return specialist. He posted a whopping 17 yards per punt return in his junior season with the Trojans.



Among Penn State’s top receivers last year, Ross had the highest per-catch average (13.9 yards) and led the team with five receiving touchdowns. His versatility and time on special teams could make him a surprise selection this weekend.



Most likely to be the steal of the draft: Running back Nicholas Singleton



Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Singleton capped his Penn State career with plenty of accolades. He set program records for career touchdowns (54) and rushing touchdowns (45) and finished fourth in all-time rushing yards (3,461).



Singleton certainly showcased his unique talent during his time in Happy Valley and could be an impact player at the NFL level. However, an uneven senior year and Senior Bowl injury lowered Singleton’s status in many NFL Draft rankings.



Brugler ranks Singleton as the No. 8 back in the draft class with a fifth-round grade. CBS Sports has Singleton as the 12th-ranked running back. While he can be indecisive and lack vision, Singleton still has the potential to be a starting running back in the NFL for a long time.



He has breakaway speed and incredible strength and is a major contributor as a receiver (24 receptions last season). Singleton also is a strong pass blocker, a vital trait in the NFL, and can be explosive in the return game.



Even if he doesn’t reach his ceiling, Singleton provides a solid floor with his strong pass-catching ability, run blocking and special teams work.



The boom-or-bust prospect: Quarterback Drew Allar



Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar looks to throw a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar will be the most-watched Penn State player in this draft. He made highlight-reel plays that convinced fans he could have been the best quarterback in college football. And then, occasionally on the next snap, Allar would look like a shell of himself. That was the Allar experience at Penn State and might extend to the NFL.



That’s what made him such an intriguing quarterback prospect for years. And that’s what makes him a boom-or-bust NFL prospect.



Allar’s size (6-5, 228) and arm talent have prompted some comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. If he gets into the right situation, with an offensive-minded head coach and a veteran quarterback, Allar could develop into a special quarterback.



Allar might be the most polarizing quarterback of the draft, with projections ranging from the second to fourth rounds, and that probably won’t change when he reaches the NFL. His floor is likely as a practice-squad quarterback. However, Allar’s ceiling might be becoming the next big-thing gunslinger in the NFL. He’s quite easily the most volatile player in Penn State’s draft class.

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