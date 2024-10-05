Penn State Football Availability Report for UCLA
Penn State receiver Kaden Saunders is listed as out, and running back Nicholas Singleton is questionable on the Big Ten availability report ahead of Saturday's game against UCLA. Meanwhile, Bruins starting quarterback Ethan Garbers is questionable for their first Big Ten visit to Beaver Stadium. Sixteen Penn State football players are listed as "out" for the noon ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium.
Singleton, who was a limited participant in practice this week, has not missed a game in his Penn State career, playing in 30 straight. Singleton has rushed for 408 yards on 53 carries and ranks third nationally with a 7.7 yards-per-carry average (among backs with at least 50 rushing attempts). Singleton also ranks third in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards (558). Singleton and fellow running back Kaytron Allen have 53 carries each this season, as Penn State blends their workload. Penn State already is without redshirt freshman running back Cam Wallace, who has a "long-term" injury, according to head coach James Franklin.
One new Penn State name on the availability report is Saunders, who has handled the majority of the team's punt returns this season. Saunders, who was injured during preseason, was the primary punt-returner through the first four games but had not played receiver. Of the 21 punts Penn State has faced this season, Saunder has returned four for a total of 25 yards. Jake Spencer, a redshirt senior who returned punts for Colgate in 2021, is the only other Nittany Lion who has fielded punts this season.
For Penn State, linebacker and special teams captain Dom DeLuca, who missed last week's game against Illinois, is not on the availability report, suggesting he will return.
If Garbers cannot play for UCLA, quarterback Justyn Martin will make his first career start. Garbers was injured last week against Oregon, which sacked the quarterback four times, knocking him from the game in the fourth quarter. Martin has played in two games this season, attempting just five passes.
