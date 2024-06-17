Penn State Football Headlines: How Do You 'White Out'?
The Penn State White Out won't be on a 12-day network hold, will it? Seriously, Penn State will announce a date for the 2024 White Out before the season begins, right?
In this week's Penn State Headlines, the ballad of the White out continues, James Franklin endorses the Beaver Stadium renovation and tight end Tyler Warren gets more preseason applause. Miss anything regarding Penn State? We've got you linked.
Wither the White Out: In the 2010s, the Penn State White Out was as simple to schedule as, "When is Ohio State or Michigan visiting?" Then FOX decided that noon Big Ten broadcasts were its jam, and Auburn, Minnesota and Iowa became the White Out opponents.
Last week in State College, Franklin addressed the pending White Out decision, saying that "I want it all." Which means he, like most Penn State football fans, wants the Nittany Lions to host Ohio State for a prime-time White Out on Nov. 2. But the complicated nuances of conference TV programming, with three networks involved, are drawing out the process.
So is Penn State leaning toward accepting the White Out as a noon, or 3:30 p.m., start against Ohio State? Or will the program reassign the game again (perhaps vs. Illinois or UCLA) so it can play at night?
"I’m probably a lot like the fans in terms of, I want it all," Franklin said. "And very few times in life do you get it all."
Endorsing the Beaver Stadium renovation: Franklin has been frank over the years that his priorities regarding facilities centered on where his team spends the most time: the Lasch Football Building, Holuba Hall and the practice fields. But since they're nearly done (Franklin's office is getting renovated now), the head coach is on board for the planned $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium.
Readying the payroll: One interesting note Franklin made when asked about the forthcoming revenue-sharing process. Penn State will be among the programs to max out its revenue share to athletes.
Cashing in: Chop Robinson signed his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins last week, meaning all eight Nittany Lions selected in the 2024 NFL Draft are official. The combined value of their contracts tops $64 million.
NFL clears Eagles in tampering investigation: Franklin this spring made some inadvertent comments that launched an NFL inquiry into whether the Philadelphia Eagles broke NFL tampering rules when they signed running back Saquon Barkley. The NFL cleared everyone last week.
Drew Rosenhaus signs a major Penn State player: Abdul Carter is poised for a national star-making turn this season, his first full-time at defensive end for the Nittany Lions. Who else noticed? Agent Drew Rosenhaus, whose agency signed Carter to an NIL representation deal.
The hype machine gets rolling for Tyler Warren: Penn State has put some talented tight ends into the NFL recently. Is the best one yet to come in Tyler Warren?
Preseason notes: The Nittany Lions have about six more weeks of summer workouts before turning toward training camp. Peering into the offseason, here's a look at 10 players poised for breakthroughs and the program's underrated and overrated position groups.
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.