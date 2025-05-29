Penn State Football Kickoff Times: What We Know About the 2025 Schedule
Penn State football has announced kickoff times for four games on it 2025 schedule, including perhaps the most important. The Nittany Lions will host Oregon for the annual "Penn State White Out" at Beaver Stadium, returning the program's top event to its marquee home date.
In addition, Penn State announced kickoff times for its three non-conference games and a time range for the Oct. 11 Big Ten home game against Northwestern. Here's what Penn State's 2025 football schedule looks like so far:
Penn State 2025 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30: Nevada (3:30 p.m ET, CBS)
- Sept. 6: FIU (Noon, Big Ten Network)
- Sept. 13: Villanova (3:30, FS1)
- Sept. 27: Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)
- Oct. 4: at UCLA (TBA)
- Oct. 11: Northwestern (Noon, 3:30 or 4, network TBA)
- Oct. 18: at Iowa (TBA)
- Nov. 1: at Ohio State (TBA)
- Nov. 8: Indiana (TBA)
- Nov. 15: at Michigan State (TBA)
- Nov. 22: Nebraska (TBA)
- Nov. 29: at Rutgers (TBA)
According to the Big Ten, Penn State's remaining start times will be announced six or 12 days ahead of kickoff during the regular season. The Big Ten announced kickoff times and broadcast designations for the first three weeks of the season along with other selected games.
Penn State enters the 2025 college football season among the preseason favorites for the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions return third-year starting quarterback Drew Allar, 1,000-yard rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and five offensive linemen with starting experience. They also bring back four potential All-Americans on defense, which now is led by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
As a result, Penn State is getting prime placement on the early network schedules. CBS will televise Penn State's season-opener vs, Nevada in the 3:30 p.m. timeslot. Further, Penn State got its wish with the Oregon being scheduled for a prime-time White Out.
What about the rest of Penn State's schedule?
Though Penn State avoided FOX's Big Noon Kickoff for the Oregon game, the team no doubt will get its share of noon starts this season. First, the Penn State-Ohio State game Nov. 1 in Columbus is assured of a Big Noon kickoff.
The Nittany Lions' home game the next week against Indiana could have a compelling noon argument, as should dates at Michigan State on Nov. 15 and at home vs. Nebraska on Nov. 22. Penn State's Oct. 4 visit to UCLA seems to fit into CBS' 3:30 window nicely, since that's where the Nittany Lions played at USC last season.
The wild card of Penn State's schedue is its Oct. 18 visit to Iowa. The NBC Saturday Night slot is set for USC-Notre Dame, meaning Penn State-Iowa could get a Big Noon kickoff at Kinnick Stadium. The Nittany Lions close the regular season Nov. 29 at Rutgers, most likely at 3:30 p.m. after the annual Ohio State-Michigan game at noon.