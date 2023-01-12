Penn State Linebacker to Enter Transfer Portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Buddin announced his decision Thursday on social media.

"Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing," Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. "I can't thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

"After reflecting on my time here at Penn State, it is in my best interest that I enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Buddin. a redshirt freshman, played in eight games for Penn State last season. He made eight tackles and recovered a fumble against Maryland.

Buddin, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, was a 4-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He was ranked as the nation's No. 25 outside linebacker and No. 11 prospect in Michigan, per 247Sports. ESPN ranked Buddin as the No. 9 prospect in the state.

Buddin was part of Penn State's strong group of Michigan recruits that included Kalen and Kobe King and Jaylen Reed. He is the fifth player from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class to announce a transfer, joining Christian Veilleux (Pitt), Rodney McGraw (Louisville), Davon Townley and Jeffrey Davis Jr.

Penn State returns its top four linebackers, notably Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter, and brought in a highly ranked group of linebackers in this recruiting class that includes 4-star prospects Tony Rojas, Ta'Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys. Franklin discussed linebacker recruiting on Signing Day.

"The good thing is, we have flexibility with all three of those guys," Franklin said. "All three have really good tape, all three of them are really good students. I know they're excited about the opportunity of coming here, coming in and competing in what's going to be one of the better linebacker rooms in the country, especially the way we've been able to get Abdul to develop in his first year on campus.

"It's going to be a fun position to watch over the next year."

