Penn State vs. Marshall Week 1 Predictions: Our Tops Picks for the 2026 Opener

We made it. After one of the longest offseasons in Penn State football history, Matt Campbell leads the Nittany Lions into the future Saturday against Marshall. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium, which also underwent offseason work.

Penn State is a 23.5-point favorite over the Thundering Herd, which lost to Georgia 45-7 in their 2025 opener. We've predicted the entire Penn State football season and made picks for MVP, under-the-radar players to watch and much more.

Now, here's our detailed look at the Penn State-Marshall opener. Happy football.

1. Penn State vs. Marshall final score predictions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Remember when ESPN's Bill Connelly called Penn State's season "seemingly impossible" to predict? That starts Saturday. About the final score, not the result. Penn State's offense needs a runway into this season, which it gets during the non-conference schedule. And even though Campbell, QB Rocco Becht and OC Taylor Mouser know each other's rhythms, there's still some uncertainty about how it will click early. Penn State 24, Marshall 10

Chase Fisher: Marshall head coach Tony Gibson called the only trip he’s taken to Beaver Stadium “not a very good experience,” referencing when he was a Michigan assistant coach in 2010’s 41-31 Penn State win. Saturday might make his experience in 2010 seem a lot less miserable. Marshall didn’t cross midfield in the first half of last year’s season opener against Georgia. Expect something in the realm of that this weekend. Penn State 34, Marshall 7

Will Horstman: Yes, Penn State is breaking in a brand new roster with 62 new players. Growing pains could happen and lead to some struggles early on, but I think the Nittany Lions can easily overcome that.

The Marshall game marks the highly anticipated start to Matt Campbell’s first season at Penn State, who will be hosting a Stripe Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. I’m sure that there will be plenty of enthusiasm from the fans, which should give the team enough energy to put the Thundering Herd away quickly. Penn State 45, Marshall 7

2. Who scores the first touchdown?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard gains yards after catch vs. the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Tight end Ben Brahmer is going to score a lot of touchdowns this season, but the first at his position group (and for the season) goes to Andrew Rappleyea. The tight end scored touchdowns in Penn State's last two games of 2025 (including the Pinstripe Bowl) and continues the streak.

Chase Fisher: Running back Carson Hansen feels like the right answer, which is why I’m going with quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht has posted 16 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons and is an underrated threat on the ground who can extend plays and scramble when needed. I’m envisioning a run-pass option, where the defensive end crashes on a Hansen rush and Becht keeps it and trots into the endzone.

Will Horstman: Receiver Koby Howard. I could see receiver Koby Howard having a strong second year after making just seven receptions last season. A common take in 2025 was Howard should see more playing time, and he’ll now have that as a projected starter.

Howard has the potential to create separation and make big plays, averaging 19.1 yards per catch. Howard could break free in the open field on a touchdown reception, and him scoring the first touchdown should be a welcomed sight after so much talk of getting him the ball more.

3. Who is the player of the game?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas reacts following a sack vs. the Villanova Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu makes a splash debut with at least two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He's one of several multi-purpose players on Penn State's defense who can change games.

Chase Fisher: When asked what stood out about Penn State defensively, Gibson said linebacker Tony Rojas. He’s not wrong — Rojas might be the best player on Penn State’s defense, and he’s going to show it on Saturday. Expect a little bit of juice out of the redshirt junior, who missed the last nine games of last season with a torn ACL.

Will Horstman: Rocco Becht is coming off of a standout training camp after completing shoulder surgery rehab this offseason. All signs are pointing toward Becht having a career year, and Saturday will be his first chance to prove it.

Becht is the most experienced quarterback in college football, as the Marshall game will be his 40th career start. He also recently said that he feels like his “2024 self,” when he led Iowa State to 11 wins. Now that Becht doesn’t have to play through injuries like he did last season with the Cyclones, he should be ready to have a strong performance to quick off the 2026 season.

4. Who is the game's most surprising player?

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Marcus Neal arrives for football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Malachi Goodman shoulders a lot of pressure in his first start at left tackle. But he's ready and keeps Becht's blindside clean in his debut.

Chase Fisher: Safety Marcus Neal Jr. is not receiving the buzz he should. He can tackle, cover and is like a chess piece in coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s defense. And it’s not that the public thinks he’s bad; they’ll just be surprised with how good he actually is.

Will Horstman: Running back Quinton Martin Jr. Carson Hansen is the projected starter, but offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace will all get involved this weekend.

This should allow for Martin to show off the versatility he flashed during training camp. Throughout 11-on-11 reps, Martin was featured in the backfield and in the slot with Penn State designing plays to get him the ball. Martin will get a chance to showcase that in front of fans for the first time, which should draw him some buzz after the season-opener.

5. What will fans be talking about after the game?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: There will be some immediate grumbling about the offense, especially if it labors to score three touchdowns. I like the offensive pieces but am willing to give them some lead time to acclimate.

Chase Fisher: Penn State fans will fall in love with Becht early, and knowing them, they’ll probably be comparing him to former Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar as soon as regulation concludes. Becht is the most experienced quarterback in the FBS, and his coaches cannot stop talking about football IQ. Expect fans to be talking about how well he operates the Penn State offense, and how composed he looks in the pocket.

Will Horstman: At long last for Penn State fans, I think Saturday could be the best showing from the Nittany Lions’ receiver room in a while. The past three seasons have seen the group get scrutinized for lack of production, but the Marshall game could mark the beginning of a change.

The receivers were productive in training camp, with projected starters Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Howard each making plays. Eskildsen arguably made the best catch of camp when he beat cornerback Audavion Collins to haul in a pass one handed on the sideline.

Young receivers like Amarion Jackson and Zay Robinson should also get reps in during Saturday’s game, and if they play like they did during training camp, there could even be positive buzz about the future of the room. This group has the pieces to become the talk of town after the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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