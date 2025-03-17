Penn State Football: Notre Dame Recruiting 2 Backs Committed to the Nittany Lions
Former Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider continues to recruit two commits he helped bring to future Nittany Lions recruiting classes. Only now he's doing it for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame recently offered a scholarship to Kemon Spell, a 4-star running back who committed to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class last August. Spell announced the offer from Seider and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Monday.
Meanwhile, Messiah Mickens, a running back who has been committed to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class since 2023, has official visits scheduled this year to Notre Dame as well as to Penn State (in June) and to North Carolina. Mickens, a prized running back in the 2026 class, will be a challenge for Penn State to get to the finish line.
Seider, who left Penn State for Notre Dame in February after seven seasons, was among the program's most valuable recruiters, particularly in some regions (notably Florida) where it took a while establishing a foothold. Seider was key to getting Mickens' early commitment; the running back announced his decision in August 2023, before his sophomore year of high school.
Since then, Mickens has climbed into the upper echelon of the recruiting rankings at running back. Mickens is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 13 running back nationally and the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania.
Mickens, who plays at Harrisburg High School, won Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors last season after rushing for 1,214 and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He also was a defensive standout, recording 16.5 sacks at defensive end in helping Harrisburg to the state Class 6A semifinals.
Spell was the first player to commit to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class, doing so in August 2024. The running back from McKeesport (Pa.) High is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the nation's second-ranked running back. The 5-9, 185-pound Spell is 247Sports' No. 30 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class. Spell rushed for 1,617 yards and 24 touchdowns on 142 carries last season, averaging 11.4 yards per carry.
In February, Seider posted a warm message on social media to the Penn State program, fans and his backs, whom he called the "Lawnboyz."
"These past 7 years have been nothing short of incredible," Seider wrote. "From the playoff and championship runs, to the bowl games and career seasons, these will forever be some of our family's most cherished experiences. Coaching in front of 110k is an indescribable feeeling. The players, staff, and community are truly some of the most special people we've ever known."