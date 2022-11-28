Olu Fashanu, Penn State's Standout Lineman, to Return in 2023

Olu Fashanu, Penn State's standout left tackle some NFL Draft experts project as a first-round pick in 2023, will return for the Lions next season, representing a huge decision for the offense.

Fashanu, a third-year player who turns 20 soon, made the announcement Monday on social media, saying, "My work here is far from over..."

NFL Draft Bible ranked Fashanu as the No. 1 tackle, and No. 10 overall prospect, in the 2023 draft, suggesting that the he was looking at a big payday next year. Other draft experts noted Fashanu's size, strength, agility and rapid improvement to highlight his dramatic rise up NFL draft boards.

Fashanu also was among Pro Football Focus' highest-ranked offensive linemen through the season's first two months. According to PFF, Fashanu did not allow a sack through his first 299 pass-blocking snaps.

Still, Fashanu has started just nine games in his career, including the first eight of the 2022 season. He sustained an injury during the Ohio State game that has kept him off the field since. Fashanu's status for Penn State's bowl game is unknown.

"Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a program," Fashanu wrote in his announcement.

The Lions certainly value his return. Coach James Franklin praised Fashanu's consistency and "unbelievable play strength," while offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said Fashanu could be a truly special player in 3-4 years.

"He's strong in the weight room, but he's got unbelievable play strength," Franklin said of the 6-6, 308-pound Fashanu. "If he is out of position, he has the ability to get himself back into a winning position against a defensive end. But more than anything it's just about his consistency. You watch the tape and the guy has play after play after play of protecting the quarterback's blind side and finishing blocks. And no drama.

"To be honest with you, I don't think I've got a question about Olu all year long until he started to be talked about as a first-round draft choice. Why? He's just doing this job. Most people only notice offensive linemen when they're not doing their job. Now everybody wants to talk about him."

They also want to talk to him. Earlier this season, Franklin said he met with Fashanu and his family regarding their pending decision. Franklin said that Fashanu and his parents were receiving a torrent of calls from agents but handled the attention well.

Fashanu, from Waldorf, Maryland, was an academic all-Big Ten player in 2021 and is a two-time Dean's List selection. Trautwein said that Fashanu would impress NFL scouts by possessing "everything that they want off the field" as well.

"He's just an overall great kid, and that's what they're looking for, because they're always trying to find red flags," Trautwein said. "And there's not one red flag with Olu. So he's got everything you want."

Fashanu made the second major decision for Penn State's 2023 offensive line. Earlier this month, guard Hunter Nourzad announced that he will return for the 2023 season.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State has a very real chance to make the Rose Bowl

Penn State-Michigan State report card: Making their bowl case

Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: The breakdown from Beaver Stadium

Big Ten should be 'pounding the table' for more playoff access, James Franklin says

Penn State, static in the CFP rankings, faces a New Year's 6 squeeze

Penn State's defense believes it's 'on the edge of greatness'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.