Penn State Football Preseason Picks: Predicting Every Game on the Nittany Lions' 2026 Schedule

For Penn State football, the 2026 season represents a new era with no relief from expectations. There's plenty on the line for head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions, who are tasked with convincing a fan base to buy premium seating in the new Beaver Stadium in 2027.

To make the College Football Playoff this season, Penn State needs to win at least 10 games. Fortunately for them, the Nittany Lions have a schedule, particularly in the Big Ten, that national analysts consider to be a jackpot. They might be right, and they might be overreacting as well.

Considering all that, here are our game-game-by game predictions for Penn State's 2026 season, which begins Sept. 5 against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. We've included each opponent's ESPN SP+ preseason ranking. Penn State starts the year at No. 17.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 1: Penn State vs. Marshall

When: Sept. 5 (3:30 p.m. ET)

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Marshall is No. 98

Mark Wogenrich: The Nittany Lions will look rightfully uneven in their opener, but quarterback Rocco Becht presses on to throw two touchdown passes, and the secondary makes the first of many picks this season. Penn State 24, Marshall 10

Will Horstman: There should be plenty of energy from Penn State and its Stripe Out crowd for the first game of the Matt Campbell era, so the Nittany Lions likely will cruise to a season-opening victory over the Thundering Herd. Penn State 45, Marshall 7

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 2: Penn State vs. Temple

When: Sept. 12 (Noon ET)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

SP+: Temple is No. 100

Mark Wogenrich: Highly unlikely that Temple coach K.C. Keeler channels Matt Rhule's energy for a 10-sack repreat of the Owls' huge win in 2015. But don't be surprised if this is a one-possession game in the fourth. Penn State 27, Temple 13

Will Horstman: It’s possible former Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik will get to start against the Nittany Lions. However, that should be the only major storyline from this game, which Penn State should win handily. Penn State 33, Temple 10

Game 3: Penn State vs. Buffalo

When: Sept. 19 (Noon ET)

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Buffalo is No. 111

Mark Wogenrich: The Nittany Lions conclude the noncon with their most complete win over an overmatched MAC opponent. QB2 Alex Manske runs for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Penn State 48, Buffalo 7

Will Horstman: Buffalo will round out Penn State’s light non-conference schedule, and it should be another easy victory for the Nittany Lions. All signs point to Campbell starting the season 3-0. Penn State 52, Buffalo 6

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 4: Penn State vs. Wisconsin

When: Sept. 26

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Wisconsin is No. 38

Mark Wogenrich: Make-or-break year for Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who opens the season vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. Unlikely the Badgers visit Penn State unbeaten, and they'll be pressing. First nervy win for Campbell. Penn State 23, Wisconsin 17

Will Horstman: Wisconsin won just two Big Ten games last season, both of which were at home. With this game happening at Beaver Stadium, Campbell and Penn State have favorable odds to begin Big Ten play with a win. Penn State 31, Wisconsin 14

Game 5: Penn State vs. Northwestern

When: Oct. 2 (8 pm)

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

SP+: Northwestern is No. 50

Mark Wogenrich: Should be a fascinating environment at the new Ryan Field, which Northwestern promises will be intimidating despite having 30 percent of Beaver Stadium's capacity. Northwestern OC Chip Kelly faces Penn State DC D'Anton Lynn, whom he hired at UCLA in 2023. Penn State 23, Northwestern 20

Will Horstman: Northwestern is a dangerous trap game for Penn State. It’ll be the opening of the Wildcats’ new Ryan Field and a Friday night showdown, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Nittany Lions pick up their first loss of the season here. Northwestern 24, Penn State 21

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 6: Penn State vs. USC

When: Oct. 10 (7:30 pm)

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: USC is No. 16

Mark Wogenrich: USC has won two Big Ten road games since joining the conference, and the team has one of the worst travel schedules in the country. Lincoln Riley has to end the narrative at some point, though, and he does so during the White Out. USC 31, Penn State 24

Will Horstman: One of the main reasons Penn State fired James Franklin and hired Campbell was subpar results in big games. Facing No. 14 USC in the White Out is a perfect opportunity to change that narrative, and I think Campbell will accomplish that. Penn State 38, USC 24

Game 7: Penn State at Michigan

When: Oct. 17

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

SP+: Michigan is No. 19

Mark Wogenrich: The most stressful two weeks on Penn State's schedule lead to consecutive losses. We think Bryce Underwood upgrades his game under Kyle Whittingham and leads the Wolverines to a win. Michigan 27, Penn State 21

Will Horstman: A trip to the Big House to face Michigan is Penn State’s toughest game this season. It could be a close game at first, but I expect the Wolverines to pull away and secure the win over the Nittany Lions. Michigan 34, Penn State 20

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 8: Penn State vs. Purdue

When: Oct. 31

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Purdue is No. 78

Mark Wogenrich: After a bye week, Penn State gets the lowest-rated team in the Big Ten at home for a reset game. This will be when injuries start affecting the Nittany Lions, though not in this game. Penn State 45, Purdue 13

Will Horstman: Purdue offers a bounceback opportunity for Penn State before the level of competition ramps back up again. The Boilermakers were 2-10 last season, so expect a victory by a large margin for the Nittany Lions. Penn State 48, Purdue 7

Game 9: Penn State at Washington

When: Nov. 7

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle

SP+: Washington is No. 14

Mark Wogenrich: Curiously, Washington begins the season as Penn State's highest-rated opponent, according to SP+. The Huskies' sound roster and legit home-field advantage procure the win. Washington 23, Penn State 21

Will Horstman: Penn State traveling out west to play No. 17 Washington will present a challenge. This could be a tricky road environment to overcome a top-20 team in the country, so a loss for the Nittany Lions seems likely. Washington 27, Penn State 17

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 10: Penn State vs. Minnesota

When: Nov. 14

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Minnesota is No. 40

Mark Wogenrich: A sneaky important game on Penn State's schedule. If the Nittany Lions have two losses, this will have playoff implications. If not, it could be a referendum on Campbell's first season. Penn State 27, Minnesota 24

Will Horstman: Minnesota is another potential trap for Penn State, but since it’s at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions should hold on for a close win. A victory here should propel Penn State to finish the season strong. Penn State 24, Minnesota 20

Game 11: Penn State vs. Rutgers

When: Nov. 21

Where: Beaver Stadium

SP+: Rutgers is No. 61

Mark Wogenrich: The Nittany Lions extend their 18-game win streak over Rutgers much more easily than they did last year. Penn State 38, Rutgers 21

Will Horstman: Last season saw a high-scoring shootout between Penn State and Rutgers, but that should be different this year. The Nittany Lions will likely win by a comfortable margin after tougher games in the previous two weeks. Penn State 31, Rutgers 10

Game 12: Penn State vs. Maryland

When: Nov. 28

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park

SP+: Maryland is No. 48

Mark Wogenrich: Long way from this game, and if Mike Locksley spins Maryland into challenger this season, congratulations. However, Campbell gets his first win over the Terps. Penn State 35, Maryland 20

Will Horstman: I wouldn’t expect much trouble for Penn State against Maryland. The Nittany Lions have a 44-3-1 record over the Terrapins all-time, and Campbell should be in line to continue this series dominance. Penn State 35, Maryland 13

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell jogs at the start of a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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