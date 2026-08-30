Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week Zero
If this is the last 12-team playoff, it would be a damn shame. That’s been a good number and a good format, even if the championship game is way too late in the calendar. Regardless, here’s the bracket on stone tablets for the selection committee to copy come December:
College Football Playoff Projections After Week Zero
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Miami
- Mississippi
- Texas A&M
- USC
- BYU
- Navy
First round
- No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Oregon
- No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas
- No. 10 USC at No. 7 Miami
- No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 8 Mississippi
Quarterfinals
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Ohio State
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Georgia
- No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Indiana
- No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
Semifinals
- No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
- No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Indiana
Final
- No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
National champion
- Notre Dame
PODCAST: Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde