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Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week Zero

Between a limited Week Zero schedule and preseason expectations, here is an early look at the 12-team playoff field.
Pat Forde|
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish are in the lead for the College Football Playoff’s top seed.
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish are in the lead for the College Football Playoff’s top seed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Notre Dame Fighting IrishIndiana HoosiersGeorgia BulldogsOhio State BuckeyesOregon DucksTexas LonghornsMiami (FL) HurricanesOle Miss RebelsTexas A&M AggiesUSC TrojansBYU CougarsNavy Midshipmen

If this is the last 12-team playoff, it would be a damn shame. That’s been a good number and a good format, even if the championship game is way too late in the calendar. Regardless, here’s the bracket on stone tablets for the selection committee to copy come December:

College Football Playoff Projections After Week Zero

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Indiana 
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oregon
  6. Texas
  7. Miami
  8. Mississippi
  9. Texas A&M
  10. USC
  11. BYU
  12. Navy

First round 

  • No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Oregon 
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas 
  • No. 10 USC at No. 7 Miami 
  • No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 8 Mississippi 

Quarterfinals 

  • No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Ohio State
  • No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Georgia 
  • No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Indiana
  • No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 1 Notre Dame 

Semifinals 

  • No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
  • No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Indiana

Final

  • No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Notre Dame

National champion

  • Notre Dame

PODCAST: Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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