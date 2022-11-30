Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. Declares for NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will forgo the team's bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Porter does so looking to make history as the first Penn State defensive back selected in the first round.

"My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing," Porter wrote in a statement on social media.

Porter, Penn State's lone first-team all-Big Ten selection this season, had a strong season cut short by a bout with appendicitis that caused him to miss two late games. He returned to start and play a few series in the Lions' regular-season finale against Michigan State.

Porter recorded 11 pass breakups and recovered a fumble this season. Opposing offenses completed just 42.3 percent of their passes when targeting Porter, who allowed just nine receptions on 26 targets in man coverage.

NFL Draft Bible ranks Porter as the No. 3 cornerback, and No. 15 prospect overall, in the 2023 draft. Porter brings "prototypical" size (6-2, 194 pounds) and coverage skills to the position, NFL Draft Bible writes.

"Following in the footsteps of his dad [former NFL linebacker Joey Porter], Porter Jr. is the total package and one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation," according to NFL Draft Bible.

Porter has the potential to break draft ground for Penn State. The program has had 40 first-round picks but none from the secondary.

Until the appendicitis, Porter was a staple of Penn State's defense. He had started 22 consecutive games, and 30 of 31, before missing the Maryland and Rutgers games.

"I think Joey has had a very good year," Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said recently. "I think he’s deserving of the accolades that have come his way so far."

