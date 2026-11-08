Penn State Football Report Card From a Wild Win at Washington: Big Highs, Exasperating Lows

SEATTLE | Penn State coach Matt Campbell met Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. at midfield Saturday, alternating looks between admiration and relief. Williams nearly engineered a preposterous comeback over the Nittany Lions, one that might have stung Campbell even worse than Wisconsin's at Beaver Stadium in September.

But this time, Penn State's offense closed out the game with a dominant drive to seal an uneasy 28-25 win over the Huskies. We learned that Penn State still has some frays in its fabric but used those scars wisely from a 24-20 loss to the Badgers in September. This week's Penn State football report card looks at this game from the perspective of two different halves.

Penn State offensive grade vs. Washington: B-

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's offense made scoring look almost effortless in the first half, which it has done so rarely this season. The Nittany Lions rolled up 28 points and 303 yards in the first half, spinning Washington's defense inside out.

Quarterback Rocco Becht hit Chase Sowell for two deep shots, one resulting in a 45-yard touchdown. Cam Wallace scored from 45 yards, following his breakthrough game with another huge run. The offensive line looked precise, even with left tackle Malachi Goodman hurting. And Carson Hansen hit a pair of cutback runs for big games.

A completely different Penn State offense took the field in the second half. With Washington playing sharper coverage, blitzing more and closing off rush lanes, the Nittany Lions went nowhere. They totaled 36 yards and one first down in the third quarter, rushing for -11.

They went three-and-out after a Washington touchdown and punted after an Ibn McDaniels interception. But faced with a need-it drive, the Nittany Lions took the last 7:40 off the clock with a 14-play show of force headlined by Hansen's 36-yard run.

Penn State's offense, so manic this season, compressed all four seasons into one game. But the start and finish deserve the bulk of this grade.

Penn State defensive grade: C+

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After helping Washington to a comeback win over Nebraska last week, Williams. nearly topped himself Saturday. Despite a rough first half, Williams led two scoring drives in the second, going 13-for-18 with two touchdown passes.

Williams' scrambling, a non-factor in the first half, really frustrated Penn State in the second. He extended plays, including one of those touchdown throws, and had the Huskies believing. His second two-point conversion throw was outrageous. Washington coach Jedd Fisch was convinced that, if his team got the ball back, it would have scored again.

The Nittany Lions tackled well in the first half, limiting the Huskies to field goals on two red-zone trips. Then they got out of position, giving up three explosives in the second half, and watched Williams go 9-for-12 in the third quarter.

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Linebacker Tony Rojas said the defense has learn how to play 60 minutes, "not 30, even when we're down or up." This learning experience could have come much more painfully.

Penn State special teams grade: B

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell stands on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams didn't play a major role, though Penn State's return coverage wasn't the best. Elijah Durr helped the Huskies with some decent kickoff returns. Campbell went for a fourth-and-long rather than give kicker Ryan Barker a try from 50+ yards, which was notable. Punter Nathan Tiyce dropped one nicely inside the 5-yard line.

Penn State coaching grade vs. Washington: B-

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell speaks to a referee during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser devised a great gameplan, building on the successful run game against Purdue and reintegrating Sowell as a deep threat. Everything hummed. And then...

Campbell retreated at the end of the first half after Rocco Becht got sacked, giving up a scoring opportunity to preserve the ball. And then he dusted off the Wisconsin second-half blueprint, curbing some of the more aggressive packages Mouser had used in the first half.

But on Penn State's final offensive series, Campbell found his inner roar. He absolutely laid into the officiating crew, wanting a targeting call when Becht took a hit to the head. Then he held Sowell's face in his hands, imploring the receiver to be smarter about respond emotionally and drawing a personal foul. Amid the chaos, Penn State found a way to run out the clock.

Campbell clearly learned from the Wisconsin loss, which means something. But the Nittany Lions never should have been in that position in the fourth quarter.

Penn State overall grade vs. Washington: B-

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should have been Penn State's statement game, the triumphant start to a strong November finish. Instead, the Nittany Lions made themselves small in the second half, giving Washington an opportunity to pull off a 22-point comeback win.

However, Penn State's offense also established a new sense of self in the second half, one that mattered substantially. Behind Hansen and a straining offensive line, the offense closed out the game by depleting nearly 8 minutes from the clock. Consider that a small but vital step for Campbell, Mouser and the offense.

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