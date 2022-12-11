Penn State Has the Nation's Top Long Snapper

Three years ago, Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll said, "The only publicity I'll get is if a snap goes over [the punter's] head." Turns out, he was wrong.

Stoll, a sixth-year senior and Penn State captain, won a unique college football award this weekend, when he was named the top long snapper in the FBS. Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, a 4-year-old prize named for the Chicago Bears' longtime long snapper.

Stoll has been a consistent, and consistently unnoticed, player for Penn State's special teams since 2019. Just the way he likes it.

"Externally maybe doesn't get talked about a lot. Internally in our building, we talk about him all the time," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "He addresses the team a lot. We bring up his role. He is Mr. Consistent and has been that way his entire career. He's gotten better every single year, not only in his consistency as a snapper, but also as a blocker, and his ability to get down the field and make tackles. He's been awesome. Great student as well. Great spokesperson."

Stoll also has a great story. He grew up near Columbus, Ohio, as a Buckeyes fan before Penn State offered him an opportunity to join the roster as a walk-on in 2017. Stoll's family then sold most of their Ohio State gear at a garage sale.

"There's no more Ohio State gear in my house," Stoll said in a 2019 interview. "It's all Penn State, and it will be for the rest of my life."

Stoll became Penn State's primary long snapper in 2019 and hasn't relinquished the role since. He was part of a punt team that ranked 27th in the FBS this season and made punter Barney Amor a star. He also provided a foundation for kicker Jake Pinegar's long-range success this year. Pinegar made the first two 50-yarders of his career and made four from 40+.

Franklin also entrusted Stoll with a pre-game detail few even consider. Stoll served as the team's voice during the coin toss.

"I prefer to have the same guy speaking every week," Franklin said. "I know it sounds crazy, but there have been bad mistakes that have been made in the past where somebody defers and then they chose to kick it and officials try to talk you out of it. ... So just how we go through that each week, what our philosophy is, what we're choosing, why. Just having the same guy do it every week I think there is a ton of value in it."

Stoll could have a future as an NFL long snapper. He has good size (6-2, 260 pounds) and is athletic, having played hockey and lacrosse in high school. Further, he's a rounded football player.

A three-time Dean's List selection, Stoll has served as president of Penn State's chapter of Uplifting Athletes for three years. The organization, which operates the annual Lift for Life event, has raised more than $1.4 million for kidney cancer research. Stoll also received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and is a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

"I'm really glad and proud that he chose Penn State a long time ago," Franklin said. "He came in here and earned a scholarship and did everything the right way. So, he's got a really bright future. He's going to have a chance to continue playing, but I know he's done all the right things to prepare himself for when football comes to an end. He'll be ready for that, too."

Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll (91) follows quarterback Sean Clifford on a lap of Beaver Stadium after the Lions' 35-16 win over Michigan State. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

PENN STATE FANS: Looking for Rose Bowl tickets? SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State's Parker Washington declares for the NFL Draft

Two Penn State cornerbacks named All-Americans

The Penn State roster and portal tracker

How Penn State's NIL collectives are confronting the Transfer Portal

Penn State gets a date with Utah in the Rose Bowl

Success With Honor, the Penn State NIL collective, launches a $2 million subscription campaign

Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL Draft, seeking to become Penn State's first defensive back selected in the first round

Running back Nicholas Singleton named Big Ten freshman of the year

Quarterback Christian Veilleux enters the transfer portal

Olu Fashanu, Penn State's standout lineman, to return in 2023

Lions look toward the future after a big finish vs. Michigan State

Penn State's defense believes it's 'on the edge of greatness'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.