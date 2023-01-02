Rose Bowl Pregame Report: The Latest From Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. | Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown cut through the schemes and strategy to reach the core of Monday's Rose Bowl game vs. Utah.

"Both teams are going to come out strong," Brown said. "Whoever can take the most punches and still stand at the end of the game is going to win this game."

Gameday has arrived for the 109th Rose Bowl, the last postseason game before the College Football Playoff championship Jan. 9. Penn State (10-2) and Utah (10-3) meet for the first time in a fascinating matchup of like-minded coaches and their often-similar styles. As Brown said, the Lions and Utes should trade plenty of punches in Pasadena.

We're counting down to the Rose Bowl kickoff, scheduled for 5:10 p.m. EST on Monday. Until then, here's an updating look at the game.

Who's In, Who's Out

Penn State coach James Franklin said left tackle Olu Fashanu is a "gametime decision" for the Rose Bowl. Fashanu, an all-Big Ten lineman, was injured late in the Lions' loss to Ohio State and missed the last four games of the regular season.

Fashanu is unlikely to play, meaning freshman Drew Shelton will make his fifth start at left tackle.

Elsewhere, Franklin said that running back Keyvone Lee and defensive end Smith Vilbert will be available. Lee started the season's first two games and made the game-winning touchdown catch against Purdue. Since then he has struggled with injuries, missing seven of the last nine games.

Vilbert, meanwhile, last played in the 2022 Outback Bowl, when he made a lively three sacks. Vilbert, out for the regular season for undisclosed reasons, could see some situational snaps on pass-rush downs.

Putting the Game On Sean Clifford's Shoulders

Whittingham has made clear that he views running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen as Penn State's top threats. The freshmen topped 1,000 all-purpose yards each this season and could top surpass 1,000 yard rushing; Singleton needs 59 yards, and Allen needs 130.

Which is why Whittingham is willing to test Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford's ability to win the game. It helps that his run defense ranked first in the Pac-12, allowing 107 yards per game.

"Our philosophy, and it appears Penn State is very similar, is to be tough against the run," Whittingham said. "If you can tell a team they can't run the football and turn them one dimensional and get them to third down, third-and-long ideally, and get after the quarterback, that's really the simple formula. In its most simplistic terms, for us [the formula] is take away the run, get after the quarterback on third down, and that's what we strive for."

Utah's Toughest Player

Franklin noted several times during Rose Bowl week that he considers Utah's toughest player to be quarterback Cameron Rising. He referenced the Pac-12 title-game play in which Rising took a huge hit, lost his helmet and proceeded to lead the Utes to victory.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz loved the play as well, saying that, because of Rising, "everybody's level of toughness picks up."

"Utah has belief," Diaz said. "They believe in their leader. Why wouldn't they, because of the way that he plays the game? When they need a play, ... they're going to call his number. He's demonstrated with pretty routine effectiveness that he's going to deliver it when it's called to him."

Noteworthy

Utah led the Pac-12 in six statistical categories, including rushing defense, scoring defense, total defense and third-down defense.

The teams are comparable in turnover margin: Penn State is +9, and Utah is +8.

Utah ranks sixth nationally in sacks allowed per game (0.69).

The Utes rank eighth nationally in scoring (40 ppg) and have topped 30 in 10 of their 13 games.

Penn State has lost its last three bowl games played in Jan. 3: the 2017 Rose Bowl 952-49 to USC), the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl (24-17 to Georgia) and the 2012 TicketCity Bowl (30-14 to Houston).

The 109th Rose Bowl

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 8 Utah (10-3)

When: 5:10 p.m. EST Monday

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Utah is a 1-point favorite per SI Sportsbook

Series History: First meeting

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More on the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction: It's Penn State's legacy game

For the head coaches, another Rose Bowl opportunity

The nation will meet Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter in the Rose Bowl

What we learned ahead of the Rose Bowl

Ticket demand remains high for the Rose Bowl

After the Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford will turn his attention to the NFL

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Penn State is 'right there' and ready to contend for a playoff spot

Analyst Mike Golic Jr. scouts the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.