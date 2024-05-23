Penn State Football Sets Date for 2024 Lift For Life Event
Penn State football will host its annual Lift For Life fundraiser June 13 at Holuba Hall in State College. The 21st annual Lift for Life is the signature event of Penn State's chapter of Uplifting Athletes, the national non-profit that began with the Penn State football program.
Lift for Life, which debuted in 2003, is annual event in which the Nittany Lions participate in skills and fitness challenges to raise money and awareness for rare diseases. Proceeds from Lift for Life support Uplifting Athletes, the organization founded by former Penn State football player Scott Shirley. Former Penn State player Brett Brackett serves as the general manager of Uplifting Athletes.
Since its founding, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $8 million for rare disease research and has grown to more than 25 chapters nationwide.
Penn State's 2024 edition of Lift For Life is scheduled to begin a 4 p.m. June 13. The public is welcome to attend. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A kids clinic will begin at 4:30 p.m. Penn State asks fans to park in Lot 44.
