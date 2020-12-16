WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Penn State Signing Day Live: Updates from the Class of 2021

The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday. Follow along all day for updates on Penn State's Class of 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State celebrates its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, when the Early Signing Period begins.

Players have three days to sign their National Letters of Intent before the process resumes in February. Penn State expects all 15 of its recruits in the Class of 2021 to sign Wednesday.

Are the Lions finished with the class? Probably not. Coach James Franklin has said that he expected a small class this year, though the team still has a few spots remaining.

Follow along Wednesday as we deliver live updates, player profiles and news from Signing Day.

