Penn State-Rutgers Is a Pretty Popular Football Ticket

Penn State returns to Rutgers' SHI Stadium on Saturday, and tickets are running a bit hotter than you might expect.

As of Thursday afternoon, the lowest-priced Penn State-Rutgers tickets are $49, according to SI Tickets. That's roughly three times higher than those for Penn State's regular-season finale Nov. 26 at home against Michigan State.

Of course, post-Thanksgiving demand usually is lower at Beaver Stadium. And Penn State fans in the New York/New Jersey area often make their presence known at Rutgers. Further, since SHI Stadium's capacity (52,545) is less than half of Beaver Stadium's, demand for a Penn State visit certainly will be strong.

The 2014 Penn State-Rutgers game in Piscataway, the first between the teams as Big Ten opponents, still holds the Rutgers attendance record (53,774). In 2016, Penn State fans effectively took over the stadium (some even went into the student section) to celebrate the Lions' 39-0 victory on a cold, snowy day. Coach James Franklin called that finish one of his favorite moments of the 2016 regular season.

Penn State has visited Rutgers four times for Big Ten games. The average announced attendance, 2020's game notwithstanding, is 49,993. This has been a strong year for ticket sales at Rutgers. According to NJ.com, the program could set a record for sales/distribution in 2022.

Saturday's Penn State-Rutgers game also is proving more popular than most Big Ten games, notably Wisconsin-Nebraska, for which seats are as low as $8 on SI Tickets. Meanwhile, tickets for Saturday's Michigan-Illinois game in Ann Arbor start at $35.

Perhaps Michigan fans are saving for the following week at Ohio State, where ticket prices start at $400.

The Penn State-Rutgers game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at SHI Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.

