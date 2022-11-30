Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, who helped revive the team's rushing offense with fellow freshman Kaytron Allen, has been named the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Singleton became the first Penn State player to win the award since quarterback Christian Hackenberg in 2013. He joined defensive end Deion Barnes (2012) and running back Curtis Enis (1995) in winning the award.

Singleton, the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, quickly became a factor in Penn State's rejuvenated run game this season. He has rushed for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns, setting the team's freshman record for rushing scores. Singleton leads all FBS freshmen in yards per carry (6.32) and ranks second in the FBS with six rushing touchdowns of 20+ yards.

Singleton, named third-team all-Big Ten at running back, and Allen (honorable mention) significantly upgraded a run game that was among the Big Ten's worst in 2021. They led the offense with a combined 147.6 rushing yards per game, averaging more than eight Big Ten teams, and ranked first nationally among freshman duos.

Singleton won the freshman award in part because of his return skills as well. He was named second-team kickoff returner Tuesday.

Ten Lions earned all-conference honors on offense, including five linemen. That's a huge upgrade over 2021, when the Lions had just one lineman (third-team pick Rasheed Walker) earn all-conference honors. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, who will return to Penn State next season, was a second-team selection.

In all, this year's all-Big Ten teams demonstrated the depth of young talent on Penn State's roster. The Lions had 22 players earn all-Big Ten honors this year, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. the lone first-team selection.

Penn State had four first-team players in 2021 (Jaquan Brisker, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie and Jordan Stout) but 11 all-Big Ten players overall.

Here are Penn State's all-Big Ten offensive players for 2022:

Second Team

Tackle Olu Fashanu

Third Team

Running Back Nicholas Singleton

Center Juice Scruggs

Tight End Brenton Strange

Honorable Mention

Running Back Kaytron Allen

Quarterback Sean Clifford

Lineman Bryce Effner

Lineman Hunter Nourzad

Receiver Parker Washington

Lineman Sal Wormley

