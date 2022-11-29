Penn State's Christian Veilleux to Enter the Transfer Portal

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, a decision coach James Franklin likely expected after this season.

"Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux said in his announcement on social media.

Veilleux played this season as Penn State's No. 3 quarterback, alternating practice time between the primary and scout teams. He saw action in three games, most recently against Maryland, and completed 7 of 9 passes.

Earlier this season, Franklin said that he hoped Veilleux would return to Penn State next season but understood the quarterback's situation.

"He's been phenomenal. He really has," Franklin said. "I think that whole quarterback room has been great. I think Sean [Clifford] has kind of set the tone for that whole room. But Christian has been phenomenal. Those are tough conversations and tough decisions that have to be made."

Veilleux began the season with high expectations, potentially even to compete with Clifford for the starting spot. Allar's emergence, however, led Veilleux to the transfer portal.

The highlight of Veilleux's Penn State career is his 2021 performance against Rutgers. Despite an illness that affected many players, Veilleux completed 15 of 24 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win. He became Penn State's first true freshman quarterback to throw a touchdown pass since Christian Hackenberg in 2013.

"I had to make it work," Veilleux said over the summer. "I was the only guy who could go in that day, because everybody else was sick. I wouldn’t say it really affected my confidence, because I wasn’t really thinking about it on the field or during the game until afterward. ... I just forgot I was sick."

Veilleux's departure, though expected, leaves Penn State with a potential quarterback issue in 2023. The Lions return two scholarship quarterbacks in freshmen Allar and Beau Pribula and have one, Jaxon Smolik, in the 2023 recruiting class.

Though Allar saw significant playing time this season, the Lions won't be experienced behind him. Franklin perhaps could turn toward the portal to find a veteran quarterback to bring to the room.

The transfer portal opens officially Dec. 5.

