Penn State Football Week 1 Updates: Positive Injury News for the Nittany Lions

Penn State's two most important players said they feel healthy, the offensive line is set and one starter received better injury news than expected as the Nittany Lions ready for their opener Saturday against Marshall.

Head coach Matt Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and several players broke down Week 1 on Tuesday, four days before taking the field for the first game of 2026. Here's what we learned about the Nittany Lions and what it means for Game 1.

Rocco Becht and Tony Rojas are back

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two players Penn State can least afford to lose are Becht, the starting quarterback, and Rojas, the outside linebacker who is probably the team's most versatile defensive player. Both said they're in peak form physically for the opener.

Becht, who underwent offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, said he feels as healthy as he did in 2024, when he compiled 3,823 yards of total offense (3,505 passing), was responsible for 33 touchdowns (25 passing) and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game.

A healthy Becht gives offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser multiple options, notably with designed quarterback runs, that were more limited at Iowa State last season. Becht also took time this offseason to "recondition" his throwing arm and has been more accurate this camp than at any point in his career.

"I feel like I have more to prove to myself to go out there and do my job day in and day out each game," Becht said. "I feel healthy 100 percent again, and so I feel like I'm back to my 2024 self. And I just want to go out there and play ball and win a lot of games for this program."

Rojas, meanwhile, is nearly 11 months past his 2025 ACL tear and is confident in the rehab process. Rojas has said that he expected to emerge from the injury as a brand new linebacker, which he now can become in D'Anton Lynn's defense.

"I feel great," said Rojas, who returned to practice in August after missing spring drills. "I feel like the old Tony and I just feel back to normal. ... I’ve had a very good camp and it’s been exciting."

Jeremiah Cooper to play Week 1?

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) tackles Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Campbell said that Cooper, a senior safety from Iowa State, is probable to play Saturday vs. Marshall. His status likely will be uncertain until game time, since Penn State does not have to release availability reports this week before a non-conference game. However, even a probable designation is better news regarding Cooper than expected.

Cooper is perhaps the most important player Penn State fans haven't seen yet. He missed spring drills while rehabbing a 2025 ACL tear at Iowa State, where he made eight career interceptions playing cornerback and safety.

Cooper was the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year in 2022 and a two-time all-conference safety before he injury. He and fellow Iowa State transfer Marcus Neal Jr. will form a formidable duo at safety, with Cooper playing deep while Neal joins the run defense and blitz packages (he made 11 TFLs last season).

"He's had a really good week-and-a-half of practice," Campbell said of Cooper before cautioning, "I think slow and right has got to be the answer to that."

Elsewhere, Campbell said that tight end Gabe Burkle and linebacker Alex Tatsch are doubtful for the opener, which was expected. Tatsch was hurt during Penn State's Pinstripe Bowl prep, and Burkle sustained a November 2025 ACL tear at Iowa State that has lengthened his timeline.

Ready to go on the offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After pushing competition at two key line spots during camp, Campbell settled on the line that seemed fairly certain in early August: Malachi Goodman at left tackle, Trevor Buhr at left guard, Brock Riker at center, Cooper Cousins at right guard and Anthony Donkoh at right tackle.

It's a unique combination of players. Goodman is the only 5-star recruit on Penn State's roster, a 2025 signee whose first career snap in college will be on Penn State's first offensive play vs. Marshall. Mouser called Buhr, the only Iowa State transfer on the starting line, his camp MVP and a valuable, veteran asset for Goodman.

Riker, a Texas State transfer, earned the starting spot at center, though returning senior Dom Rulli missed time during spring and camp. On the right side, Penn State returnees Cousins and Donkoh are sound, especially Donkoh, who started at tackle for Penn State in 2024 and reclaims that spot this season.

The depth behind that line is suspect, as its inexperienced and lost camp time to injuries, but the starting five looks like Penn State's best possible front this season.

"I feel really good about what that [starting] group looks like," Campbell said. "The 2s and the rotation guys, we were really excited about that group early in camp and then we kind of got bit by the injury bug a little bit."

Penn State hosts Marshall on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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