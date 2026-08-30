MVPs, Underrated Players, Key Questions: A Look Inside Penn State Football for 2026

We have so many questions about the 2026 Penn State football team, which opens its season Sept. 5 against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions have an experienced roster and plenty of compelling stories, but what does their football team actually look like?

After predicting the season (with more picks here), we asked 10 questions about the Nittany Lions to gauge their prospects and carve a path into their potential for the season.

1. Who wins Penn State's MVP award?

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) runs with the ball practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Tight end Ben Brahmer won't be Tyler Warren, but Brahmer will lead the Nittany Lions in third-down conversions, touchdown receptions and high-stress plays. Brahmer has another year available, but he'll be Penn State's next great tight end and a 2027 draft pick.

Will Horstman: Quarterback Rocco Becht is healthy and had a standout training camp ahead of his redshirt senior year. The most experienced quarterback in college football should be in line for a career year during his lone season with the Nittany Lions.

2. Which player can Penn State least afford to lose to injury?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Beyond Becht, who Penn State can't win eight games without, it's linebacker Tony Rojas. His absence upended the 2025 defense, and his healthy return is the centrifuge of this group.

Will Horstman: The backup situation at quarterback is clear after camp, with Alex Manske separating himself as the No. 2 guy. Still, not having Becht’s veteran presence would hinder Penn State, especially if he misses tough road games like Michigan or Washington.

3. Which transfer player becomes a Penn State fan favorite?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Former Iowa State receiver Brett Eskildsen isn't shy about declaring himself "fast, fast," which he backs up on the field. He's approaching a top speed of 24 mph and will make big plays in this offense.

Will Horstman: Penn State’s offense will feature the tight end room, which projects to be led by Iowa State transfer Ben Brahmer. It’s possible Brahmer becomes Penn State’s leading pass catcher, as he should be a key player in the offense.

4. Which Nittany Lion is flying under the radar of stardom?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) runs with the ball practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Running back Quinton Martin Jr. is in a crowded room that must distribute carries, so he probably won't enough touches to gain 1,000 yards. But Martin is Penn State's best all-around back and the one with the most long-term potential.

Will Horstman: Defensive tackle Keanu Williams isn’t getting as much buzz when compared to some of his teammates on the line. But it’s possible Williams becomes the most important player on the defensive line, with right guard Cooper Cousins saying he expects him to be “an elite defensive tackle in this conference this year.”

5. What part of Penn State's game will be a liability that needs fixing after the non-conference schedule?

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Offensive efficiency. In watching Penn State's open practices, the offense looked inconsnstent. Missing players contributed, but with Becht, OC Taylor Mouser and a big contingent of Iowa State players, it should be crisper. The Nttany Lions have three games to work that out.

Will Horstman: Offensive line chemistry. Penn State will have four new starters on the offensive line after right tackle Anthony Donkoh was the lone returnee. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the offensive line struggle while working through all that change early in the season.

6. Will Penn State be in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter of the non-conference schedule?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Yes, and we think it might be a Temple. There are so many new pieces to this team that a clunker has to happen. Heck, Campbell might want that.

Will Horstman: No. Penn State will be heavy favorites in each of its three non-conference games. Maybe the halftime score will be close, but the Nittany Lions should be in cruise control by the fourth quarter.

7. Which game is the biggest trap on the schedule?

Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun walks on the sideline against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Minnesota on Nov. 14. It's a long way away, but that game could be a playoff stress test or the sour note to Campbell's first season.

Will Horstman: Northwestern will host Penn State for its first game at new Ryan Field during primetime on a Friday night. Things could get tricky for the Nittany Lions here, and they could get caught looking ahead to their White Out against USC, which happens in the following week.

8. Will Penn State be undefeated for the White Out?

Penn State Nittany Lions fans cheer during the 2026 White Out vs. the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Yes, by a thread. The Nitttany Lions get through a quirky Big Ten road trip to Northwestern and home game vs. backs-to-the-wall Wisconsin to enter the White Out at 5-0.

Will Horstman: Penn State likely will be favored in each of the five games before the White Out, but I think a loss to Northwestern happens. I think the Nittany Lions will lose at least one game they should win this season, and the Northwestern game is a serious trap.

9. Does Matt Campbell contend for Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell answers a question during a press conference at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: No, but the conference won't have a slam dunk like Curt Cignetti, either. If Fickell wins nine games with the Badgers, he should get it.

Will Horstman: Yes. Penn State’s schedule gives it a path to win double-digit games in Year 1 of the Campbell era. That should be enough to put Campbell in the mix for Big Ten Coach of the Year, especially if he wins against USC, Michigan or Washington.

10. Over/under 7.5 wins and why

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Wogenrich: Over. I like nine wins for this team, though that still might be overvaluing it based on the schedule. But Campbell has built an experienced roster in Year 1 that shouldn't need much hand-holding to win nine games.

Will Horstman: Over. Penn State winning more than 7.5 games this season should happen. It’s likely that the Nittany Lions will be favored in at least nine games this season, so they can accomplish this even if they lose a game they should’ve won.

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