Penn State Football Week in Review: How Matt Campbell Landed a Quarterback

Penn State's 2027 recruiting class continued its hectic pace of hits and misses, while one of its top commits offered an interesting perspective on head coach Matt Campbell. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions made their annual trip to Hershey, and a former Penn State player is no longer with his new team.

As the slow walk to Sept. 5 continues, so does the Penn State football news. Miss anything this week? We've got you covered with our Penn State week in review.

'He has all the resources'

WE ARE 🦁🦁 https://t.co/S3F2iBGKIg — Will Wood 4⭐️ 27’ QB (@willwood11_) May 15, 2026

Will Wood in May became the first high school quarterback to commit to Campbell at Penn State, capping a process that illustrated how the Nittany Lions will recruit the position. Campbell had recruited multiple 2027 quarterbacks, including Wood's Massachusetts counterpart Peter Bourque, who ultimately committed to Virginia Tech.

Wood and Campbell seem quite comfortable and confident in each other. In an interview, Wood described how detailed Campbell was during the recruiting process and why they bonded. This comment stood out.

"Now he has all the resources to go win a national championship, and he feels I can be a big part of that," Wood said. "Having the confidence of someone like that, being able to get coached by Coach [Taylor] Mouser and Coach [Jake] Waters, who I think are two high-level young coaches who bring a lot of energy. I think all those components together brought me to a point where, yeah, I want to go to that school.”

'Incredibly impactful'

A day full of smiles in Hershey 😊💙 pic.twitter.com/rWe8IlwLEz — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 25, 2026

During his first meetings with players, Campbell asked them what worked and what didn't in the program. Several cited the team's annual visit to Penn State Heath Golisano Children's Hospital as something that worked.

Campbell brought the team to Hershey last week for the first time for an experience he called "incredibly impactful." Players spent time with kids and their families in the hospital's Tree House Cafe through through the Four Diamonds and the Children's Miracle Network. Penn State football teams have made the visit for many years, which has been valuable for both the patients and players.

Campbell met with the media afterward to discuss the day's impact. Watch that interview, courtesy of Blue-White Illustrated.

More recruiting news

Another week of give and take for Penn State on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions picked up an important commitment from 3-star Texas cornerback Dhillon McGee, who chose Penn State over in-state programs Texas and SMU. After losing two cornerback commits to flips elsewhere, Penn State landed a promising player in McGee.

Meanwhile, receiver recruiting continued its mood swing. Top target Deshawn Hall, a 4-star prospect from Alabama, stayed in-state and committed to Auburn. Penn State recruited Hall heavily, sending five assistants on an in-home visit this spring and prioritizing him late in the cycle.

Penn State now turns to Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor, who is scheduled to announce his decision July 6. The Nittany Lions have just one receiver in the class and, if they don't get Taylor, will be looking at the portal after the season.

Chaz Coleman no longer with the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive lineman Chaz Coleman (90) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an impressive but limited freshman season at Penn State, Chaz Coleman was 247Sports' top-ranked defensive end in the transfer portal and considered a must-keep for the Nittany Lions. But he transferred to Tennessee, joining former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in Knoxville.

This week, according to On3, Tennessee "parted ways" with Coleman, citing a medical disqualification. Coleman reportedly did not participate in the second half of spring drills and was not with the Vols during summer workouts. The Athletic reported that Coleman had "been dealing with some mental health issues."

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” Tennessee head coach told On3 at the SEC spring meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”

Coleman played in nine games for Penn State last season but made 15 pressures in his limited snaps. Tennessee and Ohio State engaged in a bidding way for Coleman, which Penn State did not match. The Nittany Lions instead retained young defensive ends Yvan Kemajou and Max Granville.

Good Penn State reads

The next chapter begins on July 1...



Make your plans to join us for an exclusive merch sale, trophy celebration and ice cream flavor scooping in Pegula! 📆#WeAre | https://t.co/nMGYqPlvBL pic.twitter.com/G7t0mMsQ30 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 25, 2026

The NCAA's new 5-in-5 eligibility rule could have a profound effect on Penn State football. For instance: New defensive end LaVar Arrington II could get an extra year to develop in his new position after playing linebacker last season.

Penn State's 2026 schedule benefits more from which teams the Nittany Lions don't play than who they do.

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser discussed his plan to showcase Penn State's talent this season.

In hockey news, Gavin McKenna as expected went No. 1 overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL Draft. What was unexpected? That Justin Bieber would announce his selection.

And get your credit cards ready. July 1 marks Penn State's official transition from Nike to adidas for apparrel and gear. Penn State plans a merchandise sale on campus.

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