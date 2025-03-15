Penn State Free Agency News: Where the Nittany Lions in the NFL Are Headed in 2025
More than 20 former Penn State football players entered the NFL offseason as free agents, including some big names in Chris Godwin, Mike Gesicki and Miles Sanders. When the whirl of the NFL free agency period began March 12, the Nittany Lions began trading uniforms and signing big contracts.
So where are your favorite Nittany Lions playing next season? Here's our Penn State free agent tracker for 2025.
First, a few pre-free agency notes. Fresh off his record-setting, Super Bowl-winning season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley signed a major contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. He hoped the two-year, $41 million extension would help get other running backs paid as well.
Receiver Chris Godwin, who said he was close to leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ultimately agreed to a new three-year, $66 million contract to stay. In addition, tight end Mike Gesicki re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year, $25.5 million deal after catching 65 passes last season.
In free agency, offensive guard Will Fries earned a huge payday, signing a reported five-year, $88 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Fries, an all-Big Ten lineman at Penn State, spent four seasons in Indianapolis and was among the most coveted guards in free agency, despite playing just five games last season due to injury.
Miles Sanders spent little time on the market after the Carolina Panthers released him. The former Pro Bowl running back signed with the Dallas Cowboys for one season, bringing him back to the NFC East where he began his career.
Kevin Givens has been one of Penn State's most unique NFL success stories. The defensive lineman signed a one-year deal to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, whose roster he made as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Givens had a career-high 3.5 sacks last season.
Another unique Penn State story in the NFL? Receiver Dan Chisena signed a one-year contract to remain with the Carolina Panthers for a second season. Chisena has made an NFL career of special teams, playing for five different franchises. What's more, Chisena made his first three career receptions for the Panthers last season.
Remember Juwan Johnson, the former Penn State receiver who made the walk-off, game-winning catch against Iowa in 2017? He has built a successful career as an NFL tight end after transferring to Oregon. Johnson signed a three-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints worth more than $30 million. The Saints signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he has started 34 games over the past five seasons.