Cowboys to Sign Former Pro Bowl RB Miles Sanders to Boost Backfield

Sanders rushed for 205 yards on 55 attempts in 11 games last season. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Miles Sanders is returning to the NFC East.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday night that the Dallas Cowboys plan to sign Sanders to a one-year contract. Sanders, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, spent the first four seasons of his career in the NFC East while starring for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders now joins a new-look Cowboys backfield that features Javonte Williams and Deuce Vaughn. Rico Dowdle, who led Dallas in rushing last season, signed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

In 11 games with the Panthers last season, Sanders tallied 353 total yards and three touchdowns on 79 touches.

Sanders is just two seasons removed from his Pro Bowl campaign with the Eagles in which he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Dallas had the sixth-worst rushing attack in 2024, averaging just 95.7 yards per game.

