Sports Illustrated Grades Bengals Multi-Year Mike Gesicki Signing
CINCINNATI — Mike Gesicki is sticking around in Cincinnati on a three-year deal to keep catching passes from Joe Burrow. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the $25.5 million deal a "B" grade.
Gesicki notched one of the highest tight end catch totals in team history last season (65) and was a reliable weapon for the Bengals.
"It’s not what Bengals fans have been waiting for, but they got some good news Saturday," Verderame wrote. "General manager Duke Tobin was able to bring back part of Cincinnati’s skill-position talent, signing tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million. Gesicki spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins before joining the New England Patriots in 2023.
"Then, on a one-year deal in Cincinnati, Gesicki found new life alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, catching 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. On its face, the deal seems reasonable. Without knowing the guaranteed money, it’s likely a two-year deal for the 29-year-old. All told, Gesicki is being paid as the 14th-best at his position by annual value, tied with Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams."
Cincinnati got the deal done with Gesicki before free agency and assured him some financial comfort along the way.
Now he can continue sharpening that rapport with Burrow.
