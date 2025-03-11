Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings sign top free agent guard Will Fries to $88 million deal

  • Fries gets a reported five-year, $88 million contract from the Vikings.
  • He's an instant starter upgrade at right guard.
  • Immediately one of the five highest-paid right guards in the league in 2025.

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries (75) stands with teammates before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Can the Vikings get Fries with that? That was the fun response after Minnesota reportedly signed former Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly on Monday evening, and they are indeed getting Fries with that: Will Fries has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $88 million deal with the Vikings.

At an annual average value of $17.5 million, Fries instantly becomes one of the five highest-paid right guards in the league, according to Over The Cap.

"Fries was in the midst of a major breakout campaign in a contract year through five games in 2024," our Will Ragatz wrote last week. "He earned an 86.9 overall grade in those games, driven by great marks in both run blocking and pass protection. And on tape, there were impressive examples of his nastiness as a finisher in both phases — something he had also shown plenty of times in previous years."

Fries, who turns 27 on April 4, is expected to make a full recovery from his injury. He was No. 15 on ESPN's free agent rankings, and he should be a perfect fit at right guard alongside Kelly at center.

Fries is the second major signing by the Vikings on Tuesday, following the three-year, $60 million deal they reportedly agreed to with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Minnesota signed Kelly for two years and $18 million, while also inking cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal and bringing back cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on a three-year, $66 million contract.

