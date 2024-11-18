Penn State Got a 6-Yard False Start Penalty at Purdue, Which Was New to James Franklin
Penn State football coach James Franklin maintains a measured tone about officiating. Nevertheless, the 11th-year coach occasionally points out corrections or inconsistencies, as he did Monday regarding the Nittany Lions' game at Purdue.
Penn State was whistled for a false start on its third offensive snap against the Boilermakers. Franklin didn't dispute the penalty, which had no effect on Penn State's drive. The Nittany Lions went 75 yards on nine plays for a touchdown, kicking off a 49-10 win over Purdue. Instead, Franklin was curious about the penalty's measurement: six yards.
According to the official box score, Penn State received a 6-yard penalty for the false start, which moved the ball from its 48- to the 42-yard line. During the opening statement of his weekly press conference, Franklin casually mentioned this incongruity.
"I think we're playing more disciplined football: three penalties for 26 yards [against Purdue]," Franklin said. "One was interesting. I've never seen this before. We got a 6-yard penalty. So the one we jumped offsides, they gave us a 6-yard penalty. I''ve never seen that before, in the stats and on the field. Obiviously it was supposed to be five yards."
Franklin brought up the situation for two reasons: 1) to point out the mistaken spot and 2) to note that Penn State has reduced its penalty average over the course of the season. The Nittany Lions committed 28 penalties through four games, nine of which were for defensive offsides. Penn State has been flagged 24 times over the past six games. The Nittany Lions are tied with Minnesota for eighth in the Big Ten with 5.2 penalties per game.
Following the 39-point win over the Boilermakers, Franklin issued another gentle reminder about officiating, specifically regarding defensive end Abdul Carter, who made two tackles for loss but did not register a sack for the first time in three games.
"I also am surprised that Abdul does not get more holding calls," Franklin said. "I think it’s pretty obvious that he’s an issue coming off the edge and he could get probably three or four more sacks or three or four more holds per game."
Franklin has glanced at the officiating subject occasionally this season. Following Penn State's 20-13 loss to Ohio State, Franklin said he did not submit video of a penalty called against his team to the Big Ten for review. In the second quarter, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard completed a 7-yard pass to Carnell Tate on 3rd-and-11. The Buckeyes would have punted, but Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II stepped over Tate's head while getting up, drawing a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Ohio State scored a touchdown five plays later to take a 14-10 lead.
"I did not turn that in to the Big Ten officials this week, because I know what the response would be," Franklin said at his weekly press conference two days after the game. "Technically, by the rules, there is justification for making that call. I watch college football, not only on TV but I watch tons of hours of cut-ups. That call could be made five or six times a game in every game in college football. For me to turn it in and say well, technically that is, I didn't turn it in."
However, Franklin also can be positive toward Big Ten officiating. Penn State's Nicholas Singleton returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Washington, a score that was negated by a holding penalty.
"We clearly held the guy, hands outside," Franklin said. "And I'll be the first one to admit that that was a great call. That was a good call. That was a fair call."
Penn State (9-1) visits Minnesota on Saturday for its final regular-season road game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
More Penn State Football
Big Ten sets kickoff time for Penn State-Minnesota game
Why tight end Tyler Warren should be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony
What we learned about the Nittany Lions from their dominant win over Purdue
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.