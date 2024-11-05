Penn State Decided Against Sending Video of Key Penalty Vs. Ohio State to Big Ten
Penn State decided against sending video of a key penalty during the Ohio State game to the Big Ten for review because it could predict the response, coach James Franklin said. However, Franklin also reiterated his point that Penn State must be more disciplined and not draw those sorts of penalties in the first place.
In the second quarter Saturday against the Buckeyes, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard completed a 7-yard pass to Carnell Tate on 3rd-and-11. The Buckeyes would have punted, but Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II stepped over Tate's head while getting up, drawing a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Ohio State scored a touchdown five plays later to take a 14-10 lead over the Nittany Lions on its way to a 20-13 victory.
The penalty was a pivotal moment of Ohio State's eighth consecutive victory over the Nittany Lions. After the game, Franklin addressed his team's discipline in such moments. We can't do that; can't, can't, can't do those things," Franklin said Saturday. "It happened last week and happened again this week. That on me. We’ve got to be a disciplined football team. We were not disciplined at times today."
At his weekly press conference Monday, Franklin provided more context to the play and why he chose not to include it as part of the team's weekly package of officiating calls for Big Ten review.
"I did not turn that in to the Big Ten officials this week because I know what the response would be," Franklin said. "Technically, by the rules, there is justification for making that call. I watch college football, not only on TV but I watch tons of hours of cut-ups. That call could be made five or six times a game in every game in college football. For me to turn it in and say well, technically that is, I didn't turn it in.
"But I think the way you address it is in a team-meeting setting. It needs to be addressed so not only does that player learn, but the whole team learns. Not only in a team meeting, but also on either side of the ball, offense or defense, it needs to be addressed. Needs to be addressed with the individual, which it has. And with the group, which it has."
The penalty was one of two for unsportsmanlike conduct on Penn State against the Buckeyes. The first, which followed cornerback Zion Tracy's interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, was committed by safety Jaylen Reed, who took off his helmet. It was Reed's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a pick-6 in as many weeks. Reed was penalized after his own interception against Wisconsin for giving the football to his mother in the stands.
"When you look back at the [Ohio State] game, opportunities for growth, some things we got to get fix is to be more disciplined," Franklin said. "We're giving too many yards away or extending drives or creating field position in the margin of error, and with teams like that it's too small. We've got to get those thing cleaned up. It's concerning when that happens on back-to-back weeks. We got to get that cleaned up and addressed as soon as possible."
Asked later how he would do that, Franklin said that "you face it head on."
"You have the conversation," Franklin said. "Where I think it's concerning is, if it happens in back-to-back weeks. That's concerning, where you feel like you've addressed something and it happens again."
Penn State hosts Washington on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in the annual White Out game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
