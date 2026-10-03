Penn State's Lack of Toughness at Northwestern Might Have Started at Practice

EVANSTON, Illinois | During spring practice, when Penn State was still putting together its roster and culture, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins already had defined the program's ethos: "Dominant, nasty and accountable," Cousins said then, distilling what the Nittany Lions wanted to be into three assertive words.

Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late Saturday night at Northwestern's New Ryan Field, after the Nittany Lions' forlorn 34-13 loss to the Wildcats, Cousins desperately wanted to locate all that again.

"I think we need to have conviction," Cousins said. "I think we need to come off the ball with a nasty intent. I know that's the vision of what we have for ourselves, but we need to start putting that on tape. We need to come off the ball, and teams need to see us having that conviction that I'm talking about. Teams need to see us and be worried about that conviction."

No one appears worried about Penn State right now. The Nittany Lions certainly made a lot of mistakes Saturday night. Quarterback Rocco Becht was off target again, linebackers missed a shocking number of tackles and Penn State's defense simply couldn't figure out Northwestern's misdirection run game. The defensive issues were so acute that defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who worked from the coaches booth in the first half, went to the sideline in the second half.

But underneath the imprecision was a far more surprising deficiency. That of Penn State's inability to match Northwestern's physicality and force on both sides of the football.

Northwestern rushed for 413 yards, the most against Penn State since Michigan bullied the 2022 Nittany Lions for 418. Meanwhile, Penn State's offense fizzled to 48 rushing yards against a Wildcat defense that absolutely squared up against a passive offense.

This game was the antithesis of what head coach Matt Campbell promised last December, when he said he would build a program "that's going to demand toughness, mental and physical." Campbell appeared lost and frustrated trying to explain where that went Friday.

"I put a lot on me, because there’s somehow, some way that I didn’t get this team prepared to play the physical brand of football that we need to play," Campbell said. "And it showed up on both sides, especially on the line of scrimmage."

The issues began during practice last week.

Was Penn State physically prepared for Northwestern?

“There’s somehow, some way that I didn’t get this team prepared to play the physical brand of football that we need to play,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said after his team’s 34-13 loss to Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/EArG6OwxVS — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 3, 2026

Penn State tight end Ben Brahmer said after the game that he didn't think the teams practices were physical enough ahead of the Northwestern game. Receiver Chase Sowell agreed, with caveats and context.

Penn State played a rugged game against Wisconsin, a 24-20 loss in which most starters were on the field for thelr longest stretches of the season. Then the Nittany Lions had a short week of practice to prepare for the Friday-night game at Northwestern.

"We just didn’t practice physical enough and we’re going to fix that as a group as players and as coaches," Brahmer said. "Everybody’s taking their own accountability, and we’re just going to stick together and change our mentality going through the week."

Asked why Penn State's week of practice wasn't physical enough, Brahmer said that injury prevention was a concern, particularly on a short week.

"In football, you don’t want to get guys injured in practice," said Brahmer, who caught five passes for 45 yards on 12 targets. "The coaches are obviously leery about that, but sometimes when you get your backs pushed against the wall, you’ve just got to go at it. All I know to do is work, so I’m just going to come back and work and do my job and practice as physical as I can. That’s all we need to do."

Sowell (five catches, 68 yards) tended to agree with Brahmer. Like most starters, particularly on offense, Sowell played his highest number of snaps (57) last week against Wisconsin. Those lingered into the practice week.

"You kind of have to be cautious about that," Sowell said. "You have a quick turnaround, you play on Saturday, you have a night game, a physical night game [against Wisconsin], and then you get back into your routine. But you have a Friday game, so you’re kind of trying to figure out what’s the best thing to do.

"So I would say we did a good job of practicing, ... but I don’t think the physical aspect was as intense because of how intense the last game was."

Sowell added that Penn State tried to find the "sweep spot" between staying healthy and practicing with physicality. Asked whether that impacted the team at Northwestern, he said, "Yes and no."

"We could have handled them without the physical aspect of it, I feel like," Sowell said. "Do I feel like that’s part of our identity and part of Penn State’s identity? Yes. So I would like to be more physical with everybody. That’s just the message of the team. We got outphysicaled tonight, and that’s not the standard of Penn State. We’ve got to be better for this place."

Penn State lacked 'toughness' vs. Northwestern

“I wish I had the magic answer right now, to be quite honest with you,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said after the Nittany Lions’ 34-13 loss to Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/mILDo8JUhJ — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 3, 2026

Several other players had different perspectives about practice, saying they were physical enough last week and didn't affect the game. "It was physical," said linebacker Tony Rojas. who made 3.5 tackles for loss. "Obviously it was like a normal practice. Nothing was really different."

Added defensive lineman Siale Taupaki, "I wouldn't put too much to it. We’re just out there making sure that we understood the scheme and certain runs and certain plays we were getting. It was all mental."

However they got here, the Nittany Lions didn't put the football team they promised to be on the field, from Campbell on down. Penn State can correct mistakes. But if Campbell is trying to fix "dominant, nasty and accountable" after five games, he's confronting an unexpected and alarming concern that suggests a disconnect in his program.

"The frustrating thing for me is, the standard of what this program plays football with — the attitude, the effort, the toughness — we lacked it in every way, shape and form tonight," Campbell said.

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