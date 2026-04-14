Penn State's Matt Campbell Offers Promising Update on QB Rocco Becht

Penn State coach Matt Campbell delivered another promising update Tuesday regarding quarterback Rocco Becht, who continues to make progress following offseason shoulder surgery. Becht took part on 7-on-7 drills during the Nittany Lions' most recent two practices, which Campbell did not expect when spring drills began in March.

"He’ll be ready to rock and roll [in the fall]," Campbell said after practice Tuesday in State College. "I think the fact that we’ve gotten this much out of him [this spring] is way ahead of probably where we thought we would have been. So I think that’s really big for him. It’s just his leadership out on the football field and in this locker room is critical for us."

Becht, a three-year starter at Iowa State and the most experienced quarterback in college football, arrived at Penn State in January with a detailed rehab schedule after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Becht began throwing in February and has thrown plenty this spring, but Campbell didnt expect him to get much live work with the offense.

In fact, quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said that Becht's primary spring goal was to "recondition" his throwing arm after the enforced shutdown. But then Becht led 7-on-7 drills Saturday and Tuesday, which Campbell called a bonus as Penn State installs its offense.

"Obviously my biggest thing with Rocco is just getting him back out there with our wide receiver group and being able to throw and catch the football, command the offense, be able to verbalize a new offensive system to others and be able to teach," Campbell said.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said QB Rocco Becht will be "ready to rock and roll" for the season.



Campbell added that Becht is "way ahead" of his rehab schedule this spring following offseason shoulder surgery.



🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/Ka7OqE7oJ8 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 14, 2026

Becht was the centerpiece transfer of the 24-player Cyclones class that followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. He leads a group of as many as six former Iowa State players who could start for the Nittany Lions' offense next season. That includes receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Esildsen, who also have worked back into 7-on-7 drills following injuries last season.

Waters has said that Becht's attention to rehab helped shorten the quarterback's return process. However, Penn State's quarterbacks coach also wants Becht to be judicious with his throwing program this spring.

“We just don't want to throw him out there if you've only thrown 10 yards and then go throw live reps and he could have to make a 50-yard throw,” Waters said. “So we're trying to recondition his arm to make sure it feels good. So he's still working, and ... [it’s] just getting the conditioning back before we kind of throw him in there is kind of our thought process.”

Meanwhile, Becht continues to assert himself as the offense's lead voice.

"What you love about Rocco is, every day you walk past the [meeting] room at 4 o’clock, and he’s got the entire receiver corps and tight ends corps, meeting with those guys and going over practice," Campbell said. "Those are the things that you want to see."

Noteworthy from Matt Campbell

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell meets the media in the Lasch Football Building. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Some other highlights from Campbell's media availability following the Nittany Lions' 10th practice of the spring schedule:

• Running back Carson Hansen, who led Iowa State last season with 950 yards rushing, is in the best shape of his career, Campbell said. The senior appears poised to start in the Nittany Lions' backfield, though Ohio State transfer James Peoples is beginning to catch up with everything.

"He's probably the guy who’s had the most change, new offense and new environment," Campbell said of Peoples.

• Alexander McPherson a sophomore defensive end from Colorado, has stood out at a position that faced plenty of offseason turnover. Campbell also noted that Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu, a 275-pound end who played some interior for the Cyclones, is sharpening his skills at his best position. "I’m really excited about what this group's got the ability to look like," Campbell said.

• Coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defensive install mostly has gone well, despite the significant changes in scheme and personnel. For instance, Iowa State ran a lot of three-man defensive fronts last season, while Lynn will use a four-man front. The returning Nittany Lions are familiar with that, as are the UCLA transfers who played for Lynn, but the Iowa State transfers are learning anew.

"My whole mission for us is, let’s get good at something that we can lean into and make sure we can evaluate on our football team," Campbell said of the defense. "And then whatever adjustments we have to make as we get into the summer, that’s our responsibility."

Penn State will conclude spring drills April 25 at Beaver Stadum with its Blue-White weekend practice event, which is free and open to the public.

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