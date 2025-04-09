What We Learned About Penn State From Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Mock Draft
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest two-round mock of the 2025 NFL Draft, which prominently features three former Penn State football players. The Nittany Lions have two guaranteed first-round picks in Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, but could Kevin Winston Jr. get into the second round? Here's a breakdown from Kiper.
Abdul Carter to the New York Giants
Carter reportedly is visiting the New York Giants this week after having breakfast in State College with head coach Brian Daboll last weekend. Often projected to Cleveland at No. 2 overall, Carter now appears headed to the Giants at No. 3, while the Browns lean toward Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Though Kiper said he's not ruling out the Giants drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Carter to New York remains his pick for now.
"I see elite traits on the tape," Kiper said of Carter. "And considering the Giants have holes all over their roster, they might opt for the best player on the board. They'd have something with Carter, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II up front."
RELATED: Three Nittany Lions who made money at Penn State's Pro Day
Tyler Warren to the Chicago Bears
Warren could go anywhere from 7-15 on the draft's opening night. Kiper said that he is considering Warren to the New York Jets at No. 7 as a complement to new quarterback Justin Fields. Ultimately, Kiper projects Warren to the Bears at No. 10 overall, providing quarterback Caleb Williams with a needed asset.
"Landing Warren would give the second-year quarterback another reliable target," Kiper said.
Warren is one of the draft's surest prospects. He might be the most reliable pass-catcher regardless of position, brings mismatch size to the offense and has a set of extra skills that teams could use creatively. For instance, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger suggested that Warren could be a team's answer to the "tush push."
KJ Winston to the Philadelphia Eagles
What an opportunity this would represent for Winston, Penn State's All-Big Ten safety who played just over five quarters of the 2024 season. Winston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at Penn State's Pro Day in March, making a significant statement that his recovery from a September knee injury, and corresponding surgery, is on target.
Winston said that he expects to be at full strength for training camp. Imagine beginning camp with the defending Super Bowl champs. Though he doesn't have much recent film to grade, Winston still stands out as a run-stopping safety who gets to the ball well. As Kiper noted, the Eagles might look to Winston as a replacement for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, now in Houston.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay.