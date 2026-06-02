3 Reasons for Optimism, 3 Reasons for Concern at Penn State in 2026

Penn State enters the 2026 season with a favorable schedule that could support a College Football Playoff berth. FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt even suggested that the Nittany Lions and head coach Matt Campbell hit the scheduling “jackpot” that could pave the way to a playoff bid.

But is that enough to catapult the Nittany Lions to their second postseason appearance in three years? We looked at reasons as to why Penn State will contend for a playoff spot, and why it won’t.

Will: Penn State’s secondary is stacked

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) intercepts a pass in front of Boise State Broncos receiver Latrell Caples (3) during 2024 Fiesta Bowl. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nittany Lions cornerbacks coach Terry Smith called his 2025 room the best that he’s had. His 2026 group of cornerbacks might be better.

For starters, cornerback Daryus Dixson is a budding star. He played in all 13 games last season as a freshman and made two starts. Dixson was a lockdown corner when he played, which included a stellar performance in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson, where he posted a season-high three pass breakups.

On the opposite side is cornerback Audavion Collins, who was voted All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media last season. The redshirt senior is the most experienced player in the secondary. Rounding out the cornerback room are Zion Tracy, who Campbell called “one of the best football players that I’ve coached,” and Jahmir Joseph, who will challenge for playing time as a redshirt freshman.

The safety room is headlined by Marcus Neal Jr., a third-team All-Big 12 selection in his first year as a starter in 2025. Neal led his team in solo tackles (40), tackles for loss (11) and interceptions (2) last season.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper, who’s recovering from a torn ACL injury, will start with Neal. The Iowa State transfer was a hot name before his injury last fall, rated 128th overall on Bleacher Report’s 2026 NFL Draft board. Jamison Patton will also be battling for playing time at the safety position. He had a productive 2025 season, amassing two interceptions and 48 tackles.

Penn State’s secondary will be valuable in two particular games against USC, which returns quarterback Jayden Maiava from the Big Ten’s most productive passing offense, and against Michigan and second-year starter Bryce Underwood.

Will: Penn State has one of the Big Ten's best linebacker rooms

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas reacts following a sack against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State’s linebacker core is talented and deep. Tony Rojas has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten. Rojas, who missed nine games last season with a torn ACL injury, is one of the fastest linebackers in the nation and gets downhill quickly. He was on pace for a career year before his injury, posting 25 tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks in four games.

Joining Rojas are three very talented linebackers from Iowa State: Caleb Bacon, Kooper Ebel and Cael Brezina. Bacon likely will start next to Rojas after being named honorable mention All-Big 12 last season, when he posted 68 tackles and three sacks.

Ebel had a strong 2025 campaign, totaling 77 tackles (eight for loss) and one sack. He could start on plenty of other Big Ten teams and will get plenty of playing time in Penn State’s defense.

Brezina is really the beginning of the elite depth the Nittany Lions have at linebacker. He, Alex Tatsch, Cam Smith and West Virginia transfer Chris Fileppo will likely rotate into the lineup against nonconference opponents.

Will: Penn State should be more successful in the red zone

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game vs. the Kansas Jayhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State was inconsistent in the red zone last year, ranking eighth in the Big Ten in conversion rate (88.9 percent) and fifth in red-zone touchdowns (66.7 percent). However, the 2026 team might be better suited for that situation.

Quarterback Rocco Becht is more mobile than Drew Allar. Transfer tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle are better options than Khalil Dinkins and Luke Reynolds, and Andrew Rappleyea returns as a red-zone threat as well. Wide receiver Chase Sowell (6-3, 205 pounds) is a perfect red-zone fit with his size and hands. And Carson Hansen is a powerful back who can punch it in.

Probably the most intriguing aspect of this year’s red-zone offense will be the use of Brahmer. The 6-7, 252-pound tight end posted six touchdowns last year and is quite the frame to deal with, especially if he’s given a 50/50 ball from Becht.

Won’t: Penn State's offensive line hasn't played together

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

There is a very real chance Penn State’s offensive line performs well in 2026. But considering the starting unit will consist of players from three different schools who have yet to play together in a game, chemistry and rhythm will take time to develop.

There’s no denying the group’s talent. Left tackle Malachi Goodman is a former top-60 recruit. Left guard Trevor Buhr was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last year. Center Brock Riker earned Freshman All-American honors at Texas State. Right guard Cooper Cousins was a former top-60 recruit, and right tackle Anthony Donkoh was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist in 2024.

But Goodman hasn’t played a snap of college football, and Donkoh missed spring drills, so the expected starting line hasn’t drilled together much. Training camp and the non-conference schedule will be vital for the group.

Won’t: Penn State lacks depth on the defensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The defensive line might be the most hit-or-miss position group on the roster and could decide whether the Nittany Lions make the playoff.

The unit features a largely new defensive tackle group, where the projected starters are all transfers. Armstrong Nnodim (Oklahoma State) and Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams (UCLA) are expected to earn the most playing time in coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s bigger front.

But none really has produced significant numbers as a starter. Williams had 39 tackles at UCLA last year in his best season. Taupaki made 15 tackles, and Nnodim, who might be the best of the bunch, made 11 tackles and one sack.

The questions continue on the edge. The top returning players are Max Granville, who missed the 2025 season and spring drills with separate injuries, and Yvan Kemajou, who made 13 tackles as a freshman. Transfers Ikenna Ezeogu (Iowa State) and Alexander McPherson (Colorado) are in the breakout-possibility category.

It seems unlikely any player on the defensive line will become the dominant force that Penn State has had recently with players like Dani Dennis-Sutton, Abdul Carter and Chop Robinson.

Won’t: Penn State doesn't have the star power

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a touchdown pass over Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions seem to lack the game-changing, superstar player a team needs to win a championship. There’s no Carter or Tyler Warren or even Olaivavega Ioane on the 2026 roster.

Could Penn State develop a first-team All-American? Neal, Rojas and Dixson are early contenders on defense. There aren’t many options on offense.

Campbell values fit over stars in recruiting and roster development, but even his best teams at Iowa State had high-impact players. His 2024 team that went 11-3 had two 1,000-yard receivers in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Playoff contenders require elite playmakers, which Penn State’s roster doesn’t have yet.

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