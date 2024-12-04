Penn State Recruiting: Get to Know the Nittany Lions' 2025 Class
College football’s early signing period lands in a crowded week for Penn State. Right now, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin and his players are at a pivotal point, preparing for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Oregon. But Penn State built its 2024 success primarily through recruiting, especially from contributions of the team’s 2022 class headlined by quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton and defensive end Abdul Carter.
Penn State is set to welcome 26 players (and perhaps more) in the 2025 recruiting class over the three-day early signing period that begins Wednesday, the earliest in NCAA history. Here’s what to know about the Nittany Lions’ 2025 recruiting class.
Penn State’s class ranking
Franklin’s 2025 class has a consensus top-20 ranking among three of the major recruiting sites in On3 (15th), Rivals (16th) and 247Sports (17th). All three sites have the Nittany Lions’ class trailing three Big Ten opponents: Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. 247Sports also has USC’s class ranked one spot higher than Penn State’s.
The Nittany Lions’ top recruits
Though Penn State’s class lacks a 5-star prospect, it boasts some high-end talent. Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (6-5, 315 pounds) is ranked 46th overall nationally by On3, the highest spot of any 2025 Penn State commit across the major recruiting sites.
The 247Sports Composite, which factors in recruiting rankings from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, lists 4-star cornerback Daryus Dixson of California as Penn State’s top prospect. Dixson and fellow 4-star corner Jahmir Joseph form a duo of top-25 corners set to bolster the Nittany Lions’ secondary.
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, a 4-star running back, adds intrigue to a 2025 backfield already headlined by freshmen Quinton Martin Jr., Corey Smith and Cam Wallace. Wallace-Coleman, the No. 16 overall running back per the 247Sports Composite, ran for 1,585 yards and 28 touchdowns as a high school junior in 2023, according to MaxPreps.
Other key additions include Ohio pass rusher Chaz Coleman, the No. 26 player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite, and Virginia wide receiver Matthew Outten, who has a 6-0, 200-pound frame. Four-star linebacker LaVar Arrington II, the son of legendary Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington, is another significant player in Franklin’s 2025 class.
How Penn State addressed its needs
Even without a marquee 5-star recruit, Penn State’s 2025 class complements the team’s roster well, especially by addressing two glaring needs: linebacker and wide receiver. At linebacker, Arrington and in-state commits Alex Tatsch, Cameron Smith and Dayshaun Burnett all could contend for the 2025 rotation after the position was a question mark this year.
An improved wide receiver room also will be critical for Penn State in 2025. Without the NFL-bound Tyler Warren, Franklin is going to need more production from that position. Harrison Wallace III, Omari Evans and Liam Clifford all could play returning roles. as well as freshmen like Tyseer Denmark. In the long-term though, commits Outten, Koby Howard and Lyrick Samuel, all 4-star prospects, could help Franklin elevate his wideout room.
A key loss from Penn State's 2025 class
Six players decommitted from Penn State's 2025 class, including a key one recently. Kansas edge rusher Jayden Woods flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Florida last week. According to the 247Sports Composite, Woods is the No. 10 edge rusher in the nation and was Penn State’s second-highest rated player in the class.
A noteworthy late addition
On Tuesday, Penn State flipped three-star tight end Brian Kortovich from Purdue, building on its tight end tradition and strengthening a 2025 room that will include Luke Reynolds, Khalil Dinkins and freshman Andrew Rappleyea.
Penn State's class might not be finished
Beyond Kortovich, there’s a group of high-end players that Penn State continues pursuing, with the biggest potential addition being 5-star Brandon Finney. The Maryland cornerback, who is committed to Oregon, boasts “significant NFL upside” as the nation’s 39th-ranked player, according to 247Sports’ Hudson Standish.
Another high-profile name to watch is 4-star quarterback Bryce Baker. Currently committed to North Carolina, Baker attended Penn State’s recent blowout win over Maryland after the Tar Heels fired head coach Mack Brown. A decision from Baker won’t be coming for at least another week, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
The Nittany Lions are also in the running to flip 4-star linebacker Bradley Gompers, a Duke commit, and 4-star tight end Andrew Olesh, a Michigan commit. The second signing period begins Feb. 5.
