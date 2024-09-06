Penn State Vs. Bowling Green: Keys to the Game
Penn State walked into West Virginia in Week 1 and rolled to a 34-12 victory, handling the Mountaineers in virtually every aspect of the game. If West Virginia was supposed to be their top early-season competition, the Nittany Lions likely are in for a few weeks of pretty uncompetitive play.
Next up is Bowling Green on Saturday for Penn State’s 2024 home opener. The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions are highly favored to continue doing what James Franklin has consistently done in Happy Valley: take care of business vs. an out-of-conference opponent. Beyond stating the obvious of going 2-0 to start the season, here are some keys for Penn State against the Falcons.
RELATED: Penn State vs. Bowling Green preview, predictions
Keep the foot on the gas
Plain and simple, Penn State is supposed to win against Bowling Green. But how Franklin’s team looks while doing so is key.
Early on, look for the Nittany Lions to ride momentum from Week 1, continue solidifying rotations that aren’t ironed out and get good reps for players who didn’t have many at West Virginia.
Offensively, that could mean involving receivers Julian Fleming and Liam Clifford more. Neither had a catch or target against the Mountaineers. It could mean “knocking the rust off,” as Franklin said, for tight end Khalil Dinkins, if he’s available to play. Even running back Kaytron Allen (10 carries, 20 yards) could benefit from more effective work.
“Stats can be deceiving,” Franklin said of Allen’s Week 1 numbers. “The way things played out, the way [West Virginia’s] defense defended some runs, Nick [Singleton] had the ability to create a few more explosive plays, but it wasn't anything from the standpoint [of] the lack of something that Kaytron did. It's just maximizing the runs you get.”
On defense, how Abdul Carter looks in Week 2 at defensive end is worth watching. Relatively quiet in Week 1, Carter might create more chaos in this matchup as he continues adjusting to his new role.
“I think he's just going to get better each week,” Franklin said of Carter.
The cornerback rotation will also be worth monitoring. Franklin hinted that Week 1 starters Jalen Kimber and A.J. Harris might not start in Week 2, as Penn State is set to cycle cornerbacks based on weekly practice performances.
“I would be careful if I were you guys, not just at corner but a lot of positions, feeling like the guys that started in Game 1 are going to be the exact starters in Week 2 or throughout the year,” Franklin said.
Saturday likely will wind up being more about gathering momentum than focusing on finding ways to beat Bowling Green. If the opposite happens, Penn State could have big-time issues.
Clean up the penalties
Franklin made clear that penalties were his biggest concern of Week 1. If there’s one thing you can improve on after a 34-12 victory, it’s giving the other team eight extra opportunities because of your mistakes.
Penn State’s defense alone racked up six of the penalties, including four offsides plus a personal foul on Carter and a pass interference call on Kimber.
“We don't want to give the other teams a chance [with penalties],” defensive end Smith Vilbert said. “That's something we can control."
This key isn’t too complicated. Against a MAC opponent, Penn State shooting itself in the foot would give the Falcons more hope of keeping the game close. With the Week 1 jitters behind them, the Nittany Lions should play a cleaner home opener.
Build momentum in the run game
Especially after seeing quarterback Drew Allar last week, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has countless ways to use his run game this season. Singleton looked as explosive as ever with 114 rushing yards, while Allen, despite the quieter day on the ground, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The early season is always going to be a great time to establish a dominant ground game. Against Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions should focus on exactly that.
Like the penalty situation, allowing the Falcons to sustain long drives and keep Penn State’s offense off the field will only tighten the game. Running the ball effectively will help control the clock while building reps for the offensive line, Singleton, Allen, Allar and even Beau Pribula.
Bowling Green beat Fordham in Week 1 with 305 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Considering its run game is a strength, Penn State would be wise to chew clock on its drives. Plus, Allar already showed off his improved passing last week with a quarterback rating of 98.3, the second-highest nationally according to ESPN. So there’s no need to “chuck it deep,” a sentiment Franklin has poked fun at since 2023, when the Nittany Lions already have the stronger team.
Penn State will kick off at home vs. Bowling Green at noon ET Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise.
More Penn State Football
Penn State announces new $10 million donation to Beaver Stadium renovation
Defensive end Smith Vilbert makes his long-awaited return